Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Edge Washington In 10 Innings, 5-4

(Milwaukee, WI) — Tyler Saladino’s sacrifice fly to shallow center field scored Lorenzo Cain with the winning run Tuesday night against Washington. Dan Jennings picked up the 5-4 victory. He came on with two out in the 10th inning and picked off a runner at first. The Nationals had built a 4-0 lead on Adam Eaton’s second-inning home run. Starting pitcher Junior Guerra went six innings, allowing four hits and four runs. He also pounded a pair of doubles and scored a run. Cain and Christian Yelich went seven-for-nine and Yelich hit his 13th homer. Rookie Freddy Peralta goes for his fifth win this (Wednesday) afternoon for Milwaukee.

>>Former Badgers Coach Bielema Joins N-F-L Patriots Staff

(Foxborough, MA) — Former Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Bret Bielema has taken a position with the New England Patriots. Bielema will be a consultant to head coach Bill Belichick. E-S-P-N is reporting Bielema has been working with the team since last month, giving much of his attention to special teams. The University of Arkansas fired him after five seasons and a 29-and-34 record. His record with the Badgers was 68-and-24, including three straight appearances in the Big Ten Championship game.

>>Packers Sign Another Free Agent WR

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay has signed a free agent wide receiver who was brought in for a tryout last month. Adonis Jennings became the newest Packer Tuesday. The Packers are hoping to find some quality in quantity after picking three receivers in the 2018 N-F-L Draft. Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, and Geronimo Allison are the incumbents. Players arrive in Green Bay today (Wednesday) for the start of training camp tomorrow (Thursday). The first pre-season game is against the Tennessee Titans August 9th.

>>Bucks Sign Duke Guard To 2-Way Contract

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Duke guard Trevon Duval to a two-way contract. The deal was announced Tuesday. Duval averaged 10 points and five-and-a-half assists-a-game for the Blue Devils last year. He was a highly-touted prospect as a high school player who earned a spot in the 2017 McDonald’s All-American game. The six-foot-three guard became the first one-and-done player from Duke to go undrafted. There are questions about his shooting after he hit just 29 percent of his three-pointers in college.