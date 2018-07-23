Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Chacin, Yelich Lead Brewers To 6-1 Win Over Washington

(Milwaukee, WI) — Jhoulys Chacin struck out nine batters in less than six innings while earning his ninth victory of the season Monday night. Chacin gave up only one run on two hits while the Brewers were beating Washington 6-1. Milwaukee led 3-1 when Christian Yelich tripled with the bases loaded in the sixth to put the game out of reach. The Nationals had jumped out on top when Daniel Murphy homered in the second. Four Brewer relieves combined for three-and-a-third innings of scoreless relief. The Nationals, a preseason favorite in the National League Eastern Division, fell to one game under .500. Milwaukee gained a game in the standings on the Chicago Cubs and they now trail by two-and-a-half games. Junior Guerra is scheduled to be the starting pitcher for the Brewers in Tuesday’s contest.

>>National Network Broadcast Teams Arrive In Green Bay Next Week

(Green Bay, WI) — Both the N-F-L Network and E-S-P-N will be broadcasting live from the Packers Experience festival this week. E-S-P-N will broadcast its show, “N-F-L Live,” at 12:30 P-M July 26th and 27th. Host John Anderson is a Green Bay native. Former Packers Desmond Howard and Matt Hasselbeck will be part of the broadcast. Then, the N-F-L Network will locate the set for its “Inside Training Camp” broadcast in the Lambeau Field parking lot Friday and Saturday. Former Packers assistant Steve Mariucci and former Packers wide receiver James Jones will appear on the broadcast. The four-day Packers Experience is set up for the fans during the start of Packers Training Camp starting Thursday.

>>2 Badgers Players Given Big Ten Preseason Honors

(Madison, WI) — Members of the Big Ten media have awarded preseason honors to Badgers linebacker T.J Edwards and running back Jonathan Taylor. Those two standouts were among the five players singled out from the Big Ten West Division. Also honored from the West were Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher. East Division players honored were Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins and Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.

>>Brewer Lose Lefty Suter For Rest Of Season

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers are losing the services of left-handed starting pitcher Brent Suter, likely for the rest of the season. Suter has a torn U-C-L and is expected to need Tommy-John surgery. Suter is 28 years old and carries an 8-7 win-loss record in his third major league season. He had started 18 games and pitched a career-high 101 innings this season. Starters Jimmy Nelson and Junior Guerra are already on the disabled list, creating a major need for a starting pitcher as the Brewers try to rebound from a recent losing trend.