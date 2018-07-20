Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Continue Losing Ways Against Los Angeles

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers lost for the eighth time in nine games when they were routed by the Dodgers Sunday 11-2. Matt Kemp hit a pair of homers, Chris Taylor drove in three runs and shortstop Manny Machado drove in his first run since Los Angeles acquired him last week. The Dodgers scored five runs in the second inning and five more in the fifth, helped both times by shaky Milwaukee defense. Brent Suter gave up six runs in three innings while taking the loss. Travis Shaw knocked in both Milwaukee runs on a first-inning single. Jhoulys Chacin starts against the Washington Nationals tonight at 7:10 P-M. After sitting at the top of the National League Central Division standings for most of the year, the Brewers are now three-and-a-half games behind the Cubs.

>>Longwell, Tauscher Inducted Into Packers Hall Of Fame

(Green Bay, WI) — Kicker Ryan Longwell and right tackle Mark Tauscher became the two newest members of the Packers Hall of Fame over the weekend. They were inducted Saturday. Longwell was the team’s all-time scoring leader with one-thousand-54 points — until Mason Crosby passed him. Auburndale native Tauscher was a seventh-round draft pick who played 11 seasons in the N-F-L. Both former Packers say they didn’t start thinking about honors like this until well after their football playing careers were complete.

>>Big Ten Media Pick Wisconsin To Win West, Lose Title Game To Ohio State

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Big Ten championship game is more than four months away, but Big Ten media members see Ohio State beating the Wisconsin Badgers December 1st. The media unanimously chose Wisconsin to win the Big Ten West and Ohio State was the pick in the East. Fourteen of the voters decided the Buckeyes would win the title game — as they did last year — and 13 gave Wisconsin the edge. Two of the voters said both Wisconsin and Ohio State will be in the College Football Playoff.

>>Vikings Coach Sparano Dies Of Apparent Heart Attack

(Eden Prairie, MN) — The offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings has died of an apparent heart attack. Fifty-six-year-old Tony Sparano had been with the team for two years. He complained about chest pains and was checked out at a hospital last Thursday. He was released Friday. His wife found Sparano unconscious Sunday morning as they were getting ready to leave for church. Sparano had coached in the N-F-L for 19 years, serving as Miami Dolphins head coach from 2008 to 2011.