Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Packers Shareholder Invites President To Attend Meeting

(Green Bay, WI) — His request to speak at next week’s annual meeting was turned down, so a shareholder is now inviting President Trump to attend the Packers shareholders’ meeting next week. Steven Tiefenthaler wanted three minutes to talk about players who kneel in protest at games. The team says his subject matter doesn’t fit the format of a business meeting. Tiefenthaler admits the president escalated the controversy last fall. When he said kneeling players should be fired, the one percent who had been kneeling were joined by more than half of the rest of the players. Tiefenthaler says it isn’t his wish to be confrontational and he isn’t bitter that he was turned down.

>>Bucks Player Disagrees With FIBA Suspension

(Mies, CH) — Milwaukee Bucks player Thon Maker disagrees with the three-game suspension he has received for his part in a brawl at a game July 2nd. Maker tells the International Basketball Federation he thinks a lack of security played a part in the fight on the basketball court. A team from the Philippines team was playing Australia. Thon says his first move was to break up the fight. He says without adequate security, he then was forced to act to protect himself and his teammates. Two of his Australian teammates were also suspended, along with 10 players and two coaches from the Philippines team.

>>Brewers Finish 2nd For Machado — Look Elsewhere For Help

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers may go after Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier in a trade since they whiffed on Manny Machado. The Brewers return to action at home tonight against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Machado will be in the lineup for L-A. Online reports pair Milwaukee with the power-hitting Twins infielder. He has hit 20 home runs for four straight seasons and won a Gold Glove for his defense last year. The Brewers have also been mentioned as a possible trade partner trying to obtain Tampa Bay starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi — or, others like Tyson Ross of San Diego or Matt Harvey of Cincinnati. The bullpen has been a strength, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t want to add another arm there.

>>NCAA Rules Committee Changes Overtime Format … Again

(Indianapolis, IN) — A month after making some changes to college hockey rules, the N-C-A-A Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Rules Committee is back at work. Conferences will be allowed to use three-on-three play or shootouts for teams to earn additional standing points if the game isn’t decided in a five-minute overtime. That option will only apply to conference games. The choices were removed at a meeting last month, but are returning after leagues complained.