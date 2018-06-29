Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)(CORRECTED)

(Corrected to show Brewers series with Twins starts tonight, not Tuesday)

>>Reds Get Another Grand Slam, Split Series With Brewers

(Cincinnati, OH) — Infielder Jose Peraza hit Cincinnati’s third grand slam homer in eight games, leading the Reds to am 8-2 win over the Brewers Sunday. Cincinnati’s 11th win in the last 14 games gave the Reds a split of the weekend series. Matt Harvey picked up the victory and Brewers rookie Freddy Peralta lost for the first time. After being almost un-hittable in the first four starts of his major league career, Peralta allowed the first six Reds to reach base. He wound up allowing three earned runs in five innings. Ryan Braun’s ninth-inning home run ended Cincinnati’s shutout. The Brewers have sent light-hitting shortstop Orlando Arcia back to the minors to work on his hitting. Milwaukee starts an interleague series against the Minnesota Twins at home tonight with Brent Suter starting the first game.

>>Packers CEO Murphy: Rodgers Signing New Contract “Soon”

(Green Bay, WI) — Since it isn’t realistic to say Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan are each worth eight million dollars-a-year more than Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, you’d think a new deal would be coming pretty soon. C-E-O Mark Murphy has told W-T-M-J-dot-com the team hopes to have a contract extension for Rodgers in place “soon.” N-F-L observers aren’t as sure. It’s possible one of the best quarterbacks in the N-F-L would have to wait four years — until he’s 38 — to get a new deal. Rodgers has two years left on his current contract, then the team could use a franchise tag on his for two years after that. He put up some pretty good numbers while missing nine games last season, but the Packers were actually only 4-3 in the games he started.

>>Bucks Bringing Ilyasova Back To Milwaukee

(Milwaukee, WI) — With the start of the new N-B-A year Saturday at midnight Eastern Daylight Time, free agents started signing new deals. The Milwaukee Bucks are bringing a familiar face back. Ersan Ilyasova signed a three-year, 21-million dollar contract, although the third year isn’t guaranteed. More moves are coming because the Bucks are over the luxury-tax threshold at almost 130-million dollars. This is Ilyasova’s third time being on the Bucks roster after being drafted in 2005. He’s a solid three-point shooter who is tough on the offensive boards at six-foot-10. Hopes that superstar LeBron James would join the Bucks were eliminated when he signed a four-year deal with the Lakers Sunday.

>>Pair Of Bogeys Costs Wisconsin Golfer U.S. Senior Open Title

(Colorado Springs, WI) — Madison golfer Jerry Kelly wasn’t able to overcome bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes, falling one stroke short of the title at the 2018 U-S Senior Open championship. Kelly had led the Champions Tour event after each round but was edged by David Toms at the Broadmoor East course in Colorado Springs. Kelly tied with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Tim Petrovic for second. It was the first victory for Toms in seven years. The 51-year-old competitor used a birdie on 16 to give him the lead he never surrendered.