Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brewers General Manager David Stearns says the team has talked to All-Star reliever Josh Hader about his racist tweets. Though they just came to light during the All-Star break, they were actually posted several years ago. Stearns condemned the tweets which included the N-word and one which said, “I hate gay people.” He says they are “inexcusable.” No team or league suspensions for the left-hander has been announced. Hader has expressed remorse and apologized. The league will require him to take sensitivity training.

>>Walking Boot Gone — WR Cobb In Search Of Big 2018 NFL Season

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb tells reporters he will be involved in his team’s training camp a week from today (Thursday), despite an ankle injury. Cobb had given up his walking boot when he hosted his own third-annual football camp in Green Bay Wednesday. He says he’s getting ready for a big 2018 N-F-L season after three straight disappointing ones. The Packers will have some young receivers poised to take over if the slippage is permanent. The first practice of training camp starts July 26th at 11:30 A-M.

>>Brewers Try To Bounce Back From 1-7 Road Trip

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers will try to rebuild their momentum in a weekend home series against the Dodgers starting Friday night. The Los Angeles lineup will include new shortstop Manny Machado, who was traded to the west coast by the Baltimore Orioles in a five-for-one transaction. The Brewers need a win after losing seven times during an eight-game road trip to Miami and division opponent Pittsburgh. The slump knocked them out of first place in the National League Central Division. Milwaukee will start Chase Anderson in its first game back in action after the All-Star break.

>>Go Pack Go Act Would Make Sure You Can Watch Games

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin has introduced a bill which would make sure all Wisconsin residents can watch Packers games, no matter where they live. The Go Pack Go Act would affect the 400-thousand people who live in 13 counties which get an out-of-state television station’s signal. In many cases that means viewers have the Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions as their “home” team. The measure backed by the Wisconsin Democrat would require cable, satellite and other video providers to make sure state residents have access to Packers games.

(Counties affected: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Dunn, Florence, Iron, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix, Sawyer, and Washington.)