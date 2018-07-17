Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers, Former Brewers Have Big Impact On All-Star Game

(Washington, DC) — Brewers and former Brewers had a big impact on Tuesday’s Major League All-Star game in Washington, D-C. The American League got a pair of home runs in the top of the 10th inning to win 8-6. Former Brewer Jean Segura had broken a 2-2 tie with a three-run shot in the eighth inning off current Brewer Josh Hader. Then, another former Brewer, Scooter Gennett, tied the game in the bottom of the ninth. Lorenzo Cain was oh-for-three and Jesus Aguilar oh-for-two, although Aguilar backed the center fielder up with a long fly in the ninth. Christian Yelich hit a homer and Jeremy Jeffress pitched a scoreless inning.

>>Cancer Benefit Dedicated To Former UW Hockey Coach Jeff Sauer

(Madison, WI) — Organizers say the “Roll and Stroll for Pancreas Cancer” benefit next month will be dedicated to former U-W men’s hockey coach Jeff Sauer. It is hoped the August 12th event will raise 50-thousand dollars for the Carbone Cancer Center at U-W Health in Madison. Activities include a bike ride and walk starting at Capital Brewery in Middleton. Sauer won two national titles in his 20 seasons behind the bench. He died last year from pancreatic cancer, which is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

>>Bucks Strategy For Letting Jabari Parker Leave Centers On New Players

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks made the choice to let former first-round draft pick Jabari Parker leave because they think the additions of Ersan Ilyasova and Brook Lopez will mesh better with the current lineup. The Chicago Bulls Signed Parker to a two-year, 40-million dollar contract after the Bucks rescinded Parker’s qualifying offer. The Bucks are pressing against the league’s salary cap — and that was a factor, too. Parker was the number-two overall pick in the 2014 N-B-A Draft and it’s a major negative to let a player that well-regarded go without compensation, but the numbers made it virtually impossible for Milwaukee to match the offer sheet from the Bulls.

>>Reports Indicate Manny Machado Will Be A Dodger

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers haven’t officially been eliminated, but several reports indicate All-Star shortstop Manny Machado will be traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers and Phillies are the other two potential trading partners for Baltimore, but the evidence suggests the best available hitter will be going to the west coast. It’s even possible he could be playing at Miller Park Friday night when the Dodgers start a weekend series in Milwaukee. Multiple sources say the Dodger-Oriole swap will be completed today (Wednesday).