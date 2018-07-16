Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Aguilar Knocked Out Of 1st Round Of All-Star HR Derby

(Washington, DC) — All-Star first baseman Jesus Aguilar of the Milwaukee Brewers pounded 11 home runs in the first round of the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, but it wasn’t enough. His opponent, Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins, came up with 17. Aguilar entered the contest as the number-one seed after hitting 24 home runs before the break. Hometown hero Bryce Harper won the competition, beating Kyle Schwarber in what was called “bonus time.” Schwarber had eliminated Hoskins.

>>St. Norbert College Prepares For Packers

(De Pere, WI) — Crews began moving 100 bigger, custom beds into dorm rooms at St. Norbert College Monday. The Green Bay Packers will be returning for training camp in a week, something they’ve done each summer at the De Pere campus for the last 61 years. The team arrives Tuesday and camp starts two days later. The Packers’ presence on the campus represents the longest relationship of its kind between an N-F-L team and a college.

>>Ilyasova’s Return To Bucks Cemented With Signature On Contract

(Milwaukee, WI) — Six-foot, 10-inch forward Ersan Ilyasova has signed the three-year, 21-million dollar contract he and the Milwaukee Bucks agreed upon when free agency started. Ilyasova was in Milwaukee Monday to put his name on the dotted line. The Bucks drafted him in 2005 and they feel he will be a good match with an offense led by super-star Giannis Antetokounmpo. During his seven seasons playing Milwaukee, Ilyasova average almost 11 points and six rebounds-a-game. He is 31 years old.

>>Packers Set Records In Financial Report

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers say higher player salaries and travel costs, plus a five-million-dollar allowance for construction work, are the reasons expenses set a new record during the fiscal year ending March 31st. The publicly-held team with 360-thousand shareholders released its financial report Monday. The Packers set a record with nearly 455-million dollars in revenue, but 421-million in expenses was also an all-time high. The Packers are the only N-F-L which reports finances each year. Missing the playoffs cost Green Bay significant revenue.