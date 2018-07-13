Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Pirates Complete 5-Game Sweep With 7-6 Sunday Win

(Pittsburgh, PA) — The All-Star break is coming just-in-time for the Milwaukee Brewers. It will give them four days off to re-group after being swept by Pittsburgh in a five-game, weekend series. The Pirates came from behind, twice, to take Sunday’s 7-6 decision. Milwaukee’s losing streak is at six games-in-a-row and the Brewers have fallen two-and-a-half games out of first in the National League Central Division. Both Corey Knebel and Dan Jennings failed to hold leads against the stubborn Pirates. Rookie Brett Phillips did have four runs batted in and starter Jhoulys Chacin only gave up one run on one hit in five-plus innings. Manager Craig Counsell still hasn’t named a starter for the first game after the All-Star break set for Friday against Los Angeles.

>>Bucks F Parker Accepts $40M Contract With Bulls

(Chicago, IL) — The Milwaukee Bucks decided to rescind the qualifying offer made to forward Jabari Parker, opening the door for him to sign a deal with the Bulls. Parker is from Chicago. His new, two-year contract is said to be worth 40-million dollars. Sources report the second year of the deal is a team option, which lowers the risk for Chicago because Parker has suffered two major knee injuries. He’s was the overall number-two pick in the 2014 N-B-A Draft. In four seasons with Milwaukee, Parker averaged just over 15 points-a-game and missed nearly half of those games.

>>Saturday: Summer League Bucks Run Out Of Gas, Get Sent Home

(Las Vegas, NV) — Late-game mistakes ended the summer season for the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas Saturday night, spoiling a furious fourth-quarter comeback. Milwaukee had trailed by eight points entering the frame but swept past Philadelphia to lead by eight with a minute left — then, it all fell apart. A 91-89 defeat ended the N-B-A summer league for the Bucks with three losses in five games and they missed the quarterfinals. First-round draft pick Donte DiVincenzo didn’t make a single shot for the second straight game, scoring just one point in the two outings. Christian Wood was good for 27 points Saturday and he averaged 20-per-game to go with nearly 11 rebounds.

>>Badger Fans Can Buy Single-Game Tickets Starting Monday

(Madison, WI) — Single-game tickets for the 2018 Wisconsin Badgers football season go on sale at 8:30 A-M today (Monday). The Badgers have seven home games at Camp Randall Stadium this season, starting with Western Kentucky on August 31st.

Other home games:

Sept 8- New Mexico

Sept 15- Brigham Young

Oct 6- Nebraska

Oct 20- Illinois

Nov 3- Rutgers

Nov 24- Minnesota