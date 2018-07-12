Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Fall In 1st Game Of Pittsburgh Series 6-3

(Pittsburgh, PA) — The Milwaukee Brewers are clinging to a one-game lead in the National League Central Division standings, but their current road trip is off to a disappointing start. A 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday night gives the Brewers three losses in the first four games of the trip. All-Star first baseman Jesus Aguilar’s 24th home run wasn’t enough offense. Milwaukee bats were shut down by Pirate starter Jameson Taillon who went six innings, giving up just four hits and two walks, while striking out 10. Shortstop Jordy Mercer drove in four Pirate runs. Wade Miley struggled to find the strike zone in his first start after being activated from the disabled list. The lefty walked five in five innings, giving up two earned runs and taking the loss. Jeremy Jeffress will replace closer Sean Doolittle of the Washington Nationals on the N-L All-Star team. Junior Guerra goes for his fourth straight win when he starts Friday’s 6:05 P-M game at P-N-C Park.

>>Bucks New Arena To Feature Milwaukee Food Offerings

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks say their new home will feature local food companies, ranging from Palermo’s made-to-order pizzas to delicacies from The Laughing Taco. They want the food at the arena to be unique and a central part of the fan experience. The Bucks will benefit. They retain all revenue generated there as part of the deal for 250-million dollars in support from taxpayers. There will be a unique type of sausage from Klement’s produced especially for the venue.

>>Bucks Even Summer League Record With 83-75 Win

(Las Vegas, NV) — Center Christian Wood scored 26 points and took down 15 rebounds as Milwaukee beat San Antonio 83-75 in the N-B-A Summer League Thursday. Wood had six offensive rebounds and the Bucks owned the boards 47-32. Forward D.J.Wilson also put up a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. First-round draft pick Donte DiVincenzo was scoreless in 10 minutes of play, but he had two steals and two assists in his first action with the Bucks. The victory evens Milwaukee’s record at 2-2.

>>CBS Analyst Romo Picks Packers-Jaguars To Make The Super Bowl

(Dallas, TX) — One N-F-L observer picks the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars to be the two participants in the next Super Bowl. Tony Romo made the way-too-early prediction on the N-F-L Network. the former Cowboys quarterback is earning a solid reputation for some of his predictions, but he admits nobody really knows this far out who will be in the big game. He cites new tight end Jimmy Graham as one of the reasons for his choice. He says the Jaguars are “strong everywhere.”