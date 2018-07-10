Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Yelich Drives In 4, Leads Brewers To 8-4 Victory

(Miami, FL) — Christian Yelich went three-for-five with a pair of doubles and four runs batted in as Milwaukee evened the series in Miami with an 8-4 win Tuesday. Travis Shaw pounded a two-run home run and the Brewers won for the seventh time in nine games. Jhoulys Chacin gave up four runs in less than six innings but still came away with his eighth win of the season. Rookie Corbin Burnes pitched two perfect innings in his first major league action and earned the save. Freddy Peralta pitches for Milwaukee in the third game of the road series. He is looking for his fifth victory.

>>Aguilar Leaders NL Vote For Final All-Star Position

(New York, NY) — One Brewer and one former Brewer are leading the races for the final positions on the rosters for the Major League All-Star game in Washington, D-C. The so-called Final Vote continues through 3:00 P-M Central Daylight Time today (Wednesday). Jesus Aguilar is leading the vote totals in the National Leaguge and Jean Segura, now playing for Seattle, is the top vote-getter in the American League. Actual vote totals weren’t released, just the list of the five candidates and where they stand.

>>Packers QB Hundley Will Have To Fight To Keep His Job

(Green Bay, WI) — The challenge is a bigger one this off-season. After a disappointing stretch as the fill-in for injured Aaron Rodgers, Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley has to fend off DeShone Kizer to keep his job. The Packers traded for Kizer and both quarterbacks have a chance at being number-two on the depth charts. Actually, Hundley’s statistics were better than Kizer’s were last year, but Kizer was a rookie on a woeful Cleveland Browns team. Coach Mike McCarthy has already said the coaches could have done a better job getting Hundley ready to go. Training camp starts two weeks from Friday.

>>Football/Soccer Comes To Miller Park

(Milwaukee, WI) — With the Brewers on a long road trip, Milwaukee’s Miller Park becomes a football stadium tonight. No, not that kind of football. A soccer match between C-F Pachuca and Club Leon will be played in the stadium tonight. Both teams compete in Mexico’s top league, Liga M-X. The Brewers won’t be returning home until July 20th for a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is the third time a soccer game has been played on the Brewers’ home field.