Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>10th-Inning Single Gives Marlins 4-3 Walkoff Win Over Milwaukee

(Miami, FL) — Backup catcher Bryan Holaday made the Miami Marlins a winner with a walk-off single in the 10th inning of a 4-3 game Monday night. Holaday came into that game hitting just .165 before knocking in the run that beat Milwaukee. Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar hit his league-leading 23rd home run of the season in the fourth inning. Travis Shaw tied the score with a two-out R-B-I in the eighth. Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel took the loss. Lefty Wade Miley is expected to be activated later this week for a Thursday start in Pittsburgh. Jhoulys Chacin is the Brewer starter for Tuesday’s game in South Florida.

>>Brown Scores 27, But Bucks Drop Summer League Game To Denver

(Las Vegas, NV) — A 27-point game by shooting guard Sterling Brown was wasted when the Milwaukee Bucks dropped a 90-83 decision Monday in the N-B-A Summer League. The Denver Nuggets remain undefeated while Milwaukee has lost two in a row. Brown had seven rebounds and four assists but committed four turnovers. The Bucks turned the ball over 17 times in the defeat. Forward D.J. Wilson scored 18 and Christian Wood added 16 points.

>>Packers Reveal Plans For Celebration Weekend In September

(Green Bay, WI) — The day before the Green Bay Packers kick off their 100th season as a professional football franchise, they’re going to host a giant party. The Packers announced plans for a “Celebration Weekend” yesterday (Monday). It will take place outside Lambeau Field Saturday, September 8th. Celebration Weekend officially starts at 4:30 P-M and a concert by the Steve Miller Band is set for 7:30. Parking will be free. Fans will be able to take stadium tours and eat at the Packers Hall of Fame or go to the Packers Pro Shop. The landmark season starts the next day with a game against the rival Chicago Bears.

>>Romo Wins Racine Golf Tournament

(Racine, WI) — His career as a pro football quarterback is in the rearview mirror, but Tony Romo is still a busy man. He received plenty of praise for his work as an N-F-L analyst last season, but he’s also an aspiring pro golfer. Romo shot a two-under-par 69 in the final round of the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship to win by nine strokes. The 38-year-old athlete has a way to go. He failed to make it through qualifying in April for the U-S Open.