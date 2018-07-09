Virginia A. Szozda, 65, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Saturday, July 27th, at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire. She is survived by her husband, Don, 1 daughter, Kelly Swartos of Altoona, 1 son, Kevin of Blaine, MN., 4 grandchildren, her mother, Gloria Kostka of Taylor Falls, MN., 2 Brothers, Gary Kostka of St. Croix Falls and David Kostka of Sun Prairie, 1 sister, Diane Kane of Amery.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia Szozda will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 13, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will begin at 4 PM on Thursday, July 12 at the Church in Weyerhaeuser where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation on Friday for an hour prior to service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the WACC Depot Fund. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.