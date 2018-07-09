Virginia A. Szozda
Virginia A. Szozda, 65, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Saturday, July 27th, at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire. She is survived by her husband, Don, 1 daughter, Kelly Swartos of Altoona, 1 son, Kevin of Blaine, MN., 4 grandchildren, her mother, Gloria Kostka of Taylor Falls, MN., 2 Brothers, Gary Kostka of St. Croix Falls and David Kostka of Sun Prairie, 1 sister, Diane Kane of Amery.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia Szozda will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 13, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will begin at 4 PM on Thursday, July 12 at the Church in Weyerhaeuser where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation on Friday for an hour prior to service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the WACC Depot Fund. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Garage Sale July 9, 2018Garage Sale – N5380 Bell School Road, from Ladysmith Highway 8 West to Bell School Road, 1 mile on Bell School, long driveway on Right watch for signs. Thursday and Friday, 12th and 13th 9-4, Saturday July 14th, 9-12. Band Saw, Stroller, Cement saw, antiques, women’s clothes, baby stuff, kitchen table, movies, 1951 Ford tractor, […]
- Wayne F. Linhart July 9, 2018Wayne F. Linhart, 76, of Clarendon Hills. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Linhart, children, Sarah “Sally” Gillett, Richard Allen Krepp, Jennifer Lynne Hill, John C. Krepp, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Barbara Budris, brother in law to Irene Trowbridge, Delia McLeod, Annabelle Sieja, Albert Wonn, Hazel Luethi, Marge Kaufman, and Linda […]