Ruth G. Burch
Ruth G. Burch, 90, of Ladysmith passed away on Thursday, June 28th at Grace Lutheran Communities in Altoona. She is survived by 3 sons, Scott of Eau Claire, Bob of Tomah and Jeff of Garretson, SD., 1 daughter, Christine Tippetts of La Crosse, 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Jean Bye, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services for Ruth Burch will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 6 at the Sheldon Church of Christ. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Ruth’s family will receive friends from 5 till 8:30 PM on Thursday, July 5th at the Ladysmith Care Community Cameo Room and then again on Friday for an hour prior to service time at the church in Sheldon. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
