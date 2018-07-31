Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-31-18

The Rusk County Health Department reports that a horse in Washburn County has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis which is caused by the EEE virus. The EEE virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reported the positive test result to the Wisconsin Division of Public Health. No EEE cases in humans have been reported in Wisconsin this year. Only three human cases of EEE have been reported in Wisconsin between 1964 and 2017.

EEE virus is transmitted to humans, horses, birds, and other animals during bites from infected mosquitoes. Mosquitoes acquire EEE virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not transmitted person to person or directly between animals and humans. Presence of a EEE positive horse confirms that there are mosquitoes in the area infected with the EEE virus that can transmit the virus to people and other animals.

Most people infected with EEE virus do not have symptoms. However, some infected people develop encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) that typically begins with sudden onset of fever, headache, chills, and vomiting. The illness may become severe resulting in disorientation, seizures, coma, or death. There is no specific treatment for the EEE illness. Because EEE virus is known to be currently circulating, Wisconsin residents and visitors to be state should be vigilant in taking measures to prevent mosquito bites. It is important that people contact their health care provider if they suspect they have EEE illness.

At about 6:40 PM Monday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a home owner on South Shore Road, Bruce, advising when he got home he noticed he could not open his garage. According to the report, when opening the front door he smelled suet and seen smoke exiting the house. A Rusk County deputy, the Bruce Fire Department and Bruce ambulance responded to the scene. The county deputy advised alarms were going off in the house but no visible sign of smoke. No other information was available.

The Wisconsin State Patrol at about 9:30 PM Monday night, made a traffic stop on West Arthur Avenue, Bruce. According to the report, after an investigation, drugs were found in the vehicle and Rusk County deputies were called to assist at the scene. A subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

At 2:30 Monday afternoon, Dispatch requested a Ladysmith Officer to respond to Probation and Parole to take Wade T. Pfalzgraf, 38, into custody on a Probation hold. The Officer arrested Pfalzgraf and transported him to the Rusk County jail.

Ladysmith Police and Rusk County deputies just after 11 PM Monday night, executed a drug search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of East 11th Street North in the City of Ladysmith. No other information was available.

On Friday, July 27th, at 7:42 PM, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist the Chetek Police Department at the domestic abuse call where a subject fled from the residence. The subject fled into an apartment at 1012 13th Street and would not come out. Barron County K-9 Koda was called to the scene and several attempts to get the subject to come out were met with threats by the suspect to come in and get him. K-9 Koda was sent into the apartment and apprehended the suspect and taken into custody. Medical attention was given to the suspect, identified as Charles Enerson, 50 of Chetek. He was cleared from the hospital and taken to the Barron County jail on charges of Resisting Arrest, Domestic Disorderly and a warrant out of Probation. He is currently being held in the Barron County jail.

Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign is launching four new television ads touting Foxconn Technology Group’s economic impact on Wisconsin.

The ads will begin running Tuesday in Green Bay, western Wisconsin, northern Wisconsin and southeastern Wisconsin in an effort to convince voters that the Foxconn project will benefit the entire state, not just the southeast.

Each features workers from that region speaking about how the flat-screen plant Foxconn is building in Mount Pleasant will help their businesses. Walker appears in each ad promising Foxconn won’t get state incentives if it doesn’t create jobs or invest in Wisconsin.

Walker signed a bill last year handing the Taiwanese electronics giant up to $4.5 billion in incentives. Critics maintain the state is giving up too much to one company and the Mount Pleasant plant will have little impact outside of southeastern Wisconsin.

Walker’s campaign declined to say how much the ads cost.

La Crosse (WXOW) – A marriage symbolizes two people becoming one. While that is mostly a symbolic truth, it also literally applies to finances in the common phrase, ‘What is yours is mine, and what is mine is yours.’

According to a new report by one popular student loan management website, finances and debt play a major factor in American divorces.

“Some people put a large importance on the amount of money that you have while others might not put as much,” said Todd Holtz, Vice President of Park Bank. “But, it’s always nice to have that little bit of backing safety net.”

For some couples, instead of having a financial safety net, they have money stress. A new report by Student Loan Hero shows that of more than 800 divorced adults surveyed in June, more than one-third blame student loans or other money factors for the end of their marriage. Of the participants, 1 in 8 specifically say student loans made their relationship crumble.

“If you do file divorce, the parties have to fill out a financial disclosure statement,” said Sonja Davig, an attorney with Johns, Flaherty & Collins. “That will have to identify all of the debts. I can’t tell you how many times the other person see’s the other person’s financial, and they’re shocked at the debts that are on there.”

Wisconsin joins a number of other states enforcing common property laws. That means that the debts of significant others could become your problem.