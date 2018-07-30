WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-30-18

The start of the work week looks really nice and also similar to the last couple of days. Mostly sunny weather is expected for the final days of July, high pressure will be just to our southwest keeping the weather fairly quiet. Once again, there may be a few isolated, pop-up afternoon showers and storms, especially in the Coulee Region, otherwise the day looks dry. Temperatures will also return to near seasonable averages with highs in the low 80’s.

The final day of July looks very pleasant for outside plans with sunshine and highs near normal in the 80s. A good day for the pool or lake enjoying the weather. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!

Believe it or not, our average monthly temperature is now below average by 0.5° thanks to some chilly nights the last couple of days. And, it looks like the trend of refreshing mornings will persist into the start of August, but highs will be rising to make it feel much more summer like by the end of the week.

In Rusk County news the last weekend of July, Shortly before 6 PM Saturday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle accident on County Highway E near Flater’s Resort near Holcombe. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Bruce Fire Department and Weyerhaeuser first responders were called to the scene. According to the report, the driver of the motorcycle was up and walking around and the passenger possibly had a broken leg. Life Link helicopter was notified and landed on the ball field at Flater’s. A subject was taken by Life link to an unknown hospital. No other information was available as the Wisconsin State Patrol was handling the accident.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at 1:15 AM Saturday morning on Highway 8 near Bruce.

According to the report, the subject was tased twice by the County deputy. The County deputy requested the Bruce ambulance to their location. The subject had been tased twice and swallowed some kind of Narcotic. The subject was not transported by ambulance and the deputy had the subject in custody and transporting the person to RCMH.

Just after 1 AM Sunday morning, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway D near Holcombe. According to the report, after an investigation the driver was taken into custody for OWI. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Rusk County deputy Sunday night shortly before 11 PM, did a follow up report at a residence on East Menasha Avenue, Ladysmith. After an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday evening at about 6:40, a Ladysmith Officer responded to RCMH to speak with William Niles JR.,18, and a 18 year old female about a Domestic incident that occurred at a residence on East 12th Street South. After an investigation, it was determined that Niles was the primary aggressor. Niles was placed under arrest and transported to the Rusk County jail for Domestic Disorderly Conduct.

A Ladysmith Officer responded to the LEC to meet with a subject in reference to a fight that had happened. The subject stated that him and another subject had gotten into a physical altercation at a residence on West 4th Street North, Ladysmith. The Officer met with the 2nd subject who advised that the first subject had started a fight at his residence. Both subjects received citations for Disorderly Conduct.

Starting today, Wisconsin public housing residents will be protected from the dangers of secondhand smoke through a new smokefree housing rule from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that goes into effect on this date, July 30.

To celebrate the new rule, the American Lung Association will host a national press conference today in Milwaukee at the Hillside Terrace Family Resource Center, 1452 N. 7th St. Joining them and public housing residents will be Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Linda Seemeyer; Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett; Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing; and other health officials.

“Secondhand smoke is a serious health threat, and can linger in rooms and even travel between homes in multi-unit housing,” said Harold P. Wimmer, National President and CEO of the Lung Association. There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke, and today we celebrate healthier families as public housing goes smokefree.”

Nationally, this rule will protect close to two million Americans nationwide from being exposed to secondhand smoke in their homes, including 690,000 children. In Wisconsin, it protects more than 18,000 residents in local public housing agencies.