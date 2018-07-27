Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-27-18

The overall cooler weather pattern will continue into the weekend but with the return of sunshine, temperatures will be able to warm further. Today will be nicer and warmer with a mostly sunny sky expected. The atmosphere will be drier so even with daytime heating, just some scattered clouds are expected. It will be quite comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Another cool night is then likely with a clear sky and lows in the lower 50’s and a few areas of fog potentially developing.

Overall the weekend will be dry for most of us. The upper trough will begin to weaken some while moving east. There may be a few pop up afternoon showers and storms somewhere in the area both Saturday and Sunday, but chances are low and many locations will remain dry. Just be aware if you will be attending an outdoor event there may be a spot shower. Otherwise we can expect a decent amount of sunshine and it will warm a bit more with highs in the upper 70’s Saturday and around 80 on Sunday.

Thursday afternoon at about 2:45, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call and spoke to a female subject who advised that she was driving to fast an lost control of her vehicle and rolled in into the ditch on Horseshoe Lake Road, Weyerhaeuser. Both her and her passenger were out of the vehicle. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith ambulance, Weyerhaeuser Fire Department, Weyerhaeuser First Responders and Chetek EMS responded to the scene. According to the report, Chetek EMS transported both subjects to Rice Lake. No other information was available.

Shortly after 8 PM Thursday, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a residence on County Highway O near Bruce. According to the report, a deputy was in contact with the male subject. After an investigation, the male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

This (Friday) morning at about 12:15 a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway G, near Lamp Road, Conrath. According to the police log, after an investigation a subject was taken into custody. The subject was taken to the Rusk County jail.

Sixty-four school districts and consortiums are sharing $3.25 million in state grant funding to provide school-based mental health services. All of the funded projects involve collaboration with community mental health providers and other stakeholders to create comprehensive support systems for children, youth, and families. The new, competitive grant program attracted proposals from 141 applicants, representing 182 school districts and charter schools and requesting more that $8 million. Grants fund activities for the 2018-19 school year and range from just over $11,000 to the grant maximum of $75,000. Schools in our area getting grants include Cadott $23,926, Phillips, $68,700 and Stanley-Boyd, $12,800. Grant funds may be used for a variety of services from universal wellness activities for an entire school to intensive intervention for students in crisis.

The U.S. economy surged in the April-June quarter to an annual growth rate of 4.1 percent. That’s the fastest pace since 2014, driven by consumers who began spending their tax cuts and exporters who rushed to get their products delivered ahead of retaliatory tariffs.

President Donald Trump holds a news conference on economic growth, Photo date: 7/27/2018 / White House

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he was thrilled with what he called an “amazing” growth rate and said it wasn’t “a one-time shot.”

However, private economists took issue with that forecast, saying the second quarter performance isn’t likely to last in the months ahead.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that the gross domestic product, the country’s total output of goods and services, posted its best showing since a 4.9 percent gain in the third quarter of 2014.

A Wisconsin refinery damaged by an explosion and fire earlier this year is not expected to resume operations until 2020.

Canada-based Husky Energy said in its second-quarter earnings statement Thursday that the refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, is not expected to restart for at least 18 to 24 months.

Chief Operating Officer Rob Symonds said in a conference call that an investigation into the late April explosion continues, and that the company plans to use insurance proceeds to rebuild the refinery.

The explosion injured at least 13 people and prompted an evacuation.

The mayors of Superior and nearby Duluth, Minnesota, have called on the refinery’s owners to stop using hydrogen fluoride to process high-octane gasoline. Hydrogen fluoride is a highly corrosive chemical that can produce toxic vapor clouds.

(Milwaukee, WI) — Two Republican candidates for U-S Senate took time to compliment each other, then moved forward in a televised debate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson pushed their conservative credentials during the Thursday showdown. Both stood firmly behind their party’s leader, Republican President Donald Trump. Polls show their campaign to take on incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin is in a dead-heat, with 30 percent of Republican voters saying they are still undecided. The Wisconsin primary elections are just 18 days away.