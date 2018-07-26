Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-26-18

A cooler stretch of weather continues right into this final weekend of July. The coolest air will be around today as an upper trough slides south over the state from Canada. We’ll see clouds increase and it will be mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day. West and northwest breezes will also be around (and at times on the gusty side up to 15 mph) with a few scattered pop up afternoon showers. Temperatures will be much more typical of early fall with many places staying in the cooler 60’s and low 70’s. The sky will then clear out at night, leading to lows in the lower 50’s.

Friday and into the weekend should remain dry for most locations, though the upper trough will still be around for a few more days. This will likely lead to some sunshine to start off, but some afternoon build up of clouds. The air will be a bit drier on Friday so no rain is expected at this point, and with some sunshine, it will warm back into the mid 70’s. Temperatures will climb a bit higher this weekend with a partly to mostly sunny sky on Saturday, it will be a nice day for outdoor activities and events. Highs will be in the upper 70’s. We can expect about the same going into Sunday, and though there may be a few scattered showers and storms, much of the area should stay dry. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs again in the upper 70’s.

Just before 5 PM Wednesday, Rusk County dispatch received a call that there were two male subjects fighting in the alley on the West side of Holiday. Two Ladysmith Officers were dispatched to the scene. According to the report, the subjects were no longer fighting and both subjects were with one of the Officers. Both male subjects were issued citations for Disorderly Conduct. Both advised they were mutually at fault for fighting and caused a disturbance.

Some storm damage was reported in Rusk County Wednesday evening. Shortly before 6 PM, a cell caller advised that there was a tree on the roadway of County Highway M 5 miles South of Hawkins.

Just after 8 PM, a male subject advised that there was a line down across Linden Street in Tony. There were no sparks as this was a cable line. Charter Cable was called and the information was passed on.

This (Thursday) morning just before 1 AM, a male subject walked into the LEC advising he had a warrant and was turning himself in. The warrant was confirmed with the DOC and the subject was taken into custody.

At about 5:15 AM this (Thursday) morning, a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at a residence on East Railroad Avenue in Bruce. According to the report, the deputy was in contact with the male subject. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.