Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-25-18

Finally a change in the forecast for today as the next front begins to impact the area. Clouds will quickly increase as a complex of showers and storms in Minnesota moves east and southeast. This should be in a weakening mode as it works into some of our area by mid-late morning, leading to a chance for some rain but mainly light amounts are expected. This complex will have implications on any additional development and possible severe threat for Western Wisconsin later in the afternoon and evening. If we end up staying on the cloudy side much of the afternoon, instability will remain weak and the additional development and organization of storms may not happen. Sunshine will lead to a stronger storm risk, so we will just have to wait and see how things play out during the morning and afternoon. If we were to see a few stronger storms they could produce large hail and damaging winds, along with heavy rainfall. This may be our best chance over the next week for seeing some needed rain in the Eau Claire area as the pattern continues to generally be a dry one. Any showers and storms will then start to move out after dark with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the cooler 50’s.

Shortly after 11 AM Tuesday morning, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a semi rollover on Highway 40 South of County Highway A, North of Bruce. The caller advised there was a male subject crawling out of the passenger side of the semi. He was bleeding from the head and complaining of a back injury. This was a milk tanker and it was leaking milk. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Rusk County deputies, the Bruce ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the

scene. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a medical helicopter was called to the scene. The driver of the vehicle, Gregory Bader, 69, of Turtle Lake, was flown by helicopter to Mayo Health System in Eau Claire with unknown injuries. The driver was South bound on Highway 40 when he drifted on the shoulder and the tanker pulled the tractor into the ditch. The semi-tractor rolled and the whole unit was severely damaged. S&R towing was contacted as the tanker was completely separated from the tank. Pickard Trucking sent another tanker from Amery to pump out the tanker.

According to the Rusk County Police log, at about 3:25 PM Tuesday, a warrant was served at a location on Worden Avenue East in Ladysmith. At 6;50 PM a Rusk County deputy advised they are at the West Cove Parking lot with a traffic stop. After an investigation, a male and female subjects were taken into custody. The male subject was transported to the Rusk County jail and the female was transported to the LEC. No other information was available.

Just before 11 AM Tuesday morning, a Ladysmith Officer was at a location on Lake Avenue West, Ladysmith. According to the report, the Officer issued a citation to David A. Dvorak for operating after revocation. The Officer also arrested Dvorak for Felony Bail Jumping and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer at 12:45 PM Tuesday responded to an address on East 11th Street North to speak with a subject about some damage to his property. The subject advised that late Monday Night someone had come to the residence and broke the glass top of his patio table. The complainant did not want to fill out a damage report but wanted to let Law Enforcement know about the incident.