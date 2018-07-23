Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-24-18

Looking back on July, the month has been dry, that has been easy to see. But, thinking back to temperatures and it is a little more tricky. Yes, we have had a lot of humid days, but actually only one day that has been significantly above (and none significantly below) average. So, overall even though it has been sticky, our temperatures have been pretty typical. The average temperature for the month is running +0.4° and it appears we will continue to see at or below average temperatures for the rest of the week.

Today is shaping up to be just an all around beautiful summer day! High pressure is sitting off to our west, keeping the nice weather around. It will be another sunny and warm day as temperatures rise back to around average, in the low to mid 80’s. Humidity will be lower as dew points drop back down into the 50’s. We will remain mostly clear into the night before clouds start to arrive on Wednesday. The next front will be approaching through the day with an increasing chance of scattered showers and storms. Any extra clouds will help keep temperatures from warming as much and we look to see highs in the upper 70’s. The front will sweep through into the early night with more rain chances before drying out overnight. This will likely be our best chance to see some needed rain over the next week, at least here in Eau Claire. The city is now about an inch and a half below average for the month and for the year now more than three inches below average, so anything we can get will be beneficial.

Early Monday afternoon Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a male subject who is a logger reporting that he was cutting a tree and it fell across the road and across the power line on Old 14 Road about 1 mile East of Ingram. A Rusk County deputy went to the scene and advised the pole belongs to Jump River Electric. They were notified and responded to the scene. No other information was available.

At about 1:50 PM Monday, a Ladysmith Officer responded to an address on Adams Avenue East on a report that some money had been stolen from a cash drawer at the Weathershield INC. Ladysmith Division window outlet. The case is pending further investigation.

A strong economy and relatively low mortgage rates were not enough to offset the inventory squeeze in Wisconsin housing and as a result, home sales slipped and prices rose statewide, according to an analysis of the existing home market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Existing home sales fell 11.8 percent in June, relative to June 2017, and median prices rose 5.4 percent to $195,000 over that same period. A review of the first six months of the year revealed that as a result of solid winter sales, home sales only dropped 3.7 percent compared to the first half of 2017. However, tight inventories throughout the year have pushed median prices up 5.9 percent to $180,000 for the January to June period.

For Rusk County, the median price in June was $159,250 which was up 53% from June of Last year which was at $103,500. Year to date in Rusk County the median price is at $98,900 compared to $108,000 in 2017. Sales to date in Rusk County in June was 14 compared to 24 in June of last year. Year to date sales in Rusk county is at 73 compared to 87 in 2017.

The statewide economy remains strong as job growth and the state labor force both increased over the past year. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.9 percent in June, marking the fifth straight month in which the state jobless rate has been below 3 percent.

The petition to remove the Trempealeau County District Attorney from office is moving forward, according to the recall committee.

The committee said it collected more than 3300 signatures for the recall effort against Taavi McMahon.

The committee turned the signatures in to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

In May, Osseo Police Chief William Prudlick and Officer Daniel McQuillan filed the recall petition.

It touches on McMahon’s methods for prosecuting drug cases, ignoring victims’ rights, and an unwillingness to protect the community.

McMahon said the recall petition is based on lies and misinformation.

Both of Wisconsin’s U.S. senators have written to President Donald Trump, raising concerns about the harm of tariffs on businesses in the state.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson sent Trump a letter last week after he held a round table with businesses in Milwaukee where they detailed damages caused by the tariffs. On Tuesday, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin also wrote Trump, saying tariffs are hurting the state’s agriculture economy.

Baldwin says retaliatory tariffs are depressing commodity prices and “crushing the spending power of farmers to buy equipment and pay their bills.” She’s calling on the Trump administration to develop a plan to provide farmers with immediately support from tariffs.

Johnson on Tuesday also spoke out against the tariffs during a forum hosted by the Heritage Foundation.

Lottery players have a chance to win a Mega Millions jackpot of $512 million in tonight’s drawing, which comes to an estimated $303.4 million cash payout. This is the fifth largest drawing in Mega Millions history.

Wisconsin Lottery Directory, Cindy Polzin said: “When jackpots climb, so does the excitement level of lottery players. All Wisconsin homeowners benefit from the increased sales that generate dollars for property tax relief. If you are going to play Mega Millions, have fun, but please play responsibly.”

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the Tuesday, July 24 drawing: