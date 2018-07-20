Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-23-18

This new work week will initially feature seasonably warm weather before a cooler turn drops temperatures several degrees below average for a stretch.

Sunshine for most of the day while a cold front slides into Minnesota. This system will have limited moisture and instability but by later afternoon a broken line of showers and storms is expected to develop. This will slide through, bringing the chance for some rain in places. It will also be a bit more humid as dew points climb through the 60’s. Highs will be in the low 80’s. The front will pass and we will end up with a mostly clear sky at night and into Tuesday. The air will be drier, with plenty of sunshine through the day. Temperatures don’t look to change behind this first front, with highs again in the low 80’s on Tuesday.

It was a busy Mardi Gras weekend for Rusk County authorities. Friday evening just after 6 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle crash at Highway 40 and Highway 8 in Bruce. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Bruce Fire Department and the Bruce and Ladysmith ambulances responded to the scene. According to the report, Life Link was also called to the scene but later was canceled. No other information was available.

At about 2:20 AM Saturday morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a Maroon GMC Truck in the ditch on Sawdust Road near Bruce. According to the report, the windows were down, music was on and no one was around. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody for obstructing.

A Theft complaint was reported late Saturday morning to Rusk County authorities. A female subject reported that she came to the property on East Cutoff Road near Ladysmith, and her neighbor reportedly took her fence and gate. It was on his property and the complainant advised that she has had a lot of problems with him in the past. The case is under investigation.

Sunday morning at about 8:40, Barron County advised Rusk County that their Officer has Zackary Noel who has a valid LPD Warrant. A Rusk County deputy did a pick up at the the Barron Rusk County line. Noel was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Ladysmith Police at about 9:30 PM Friday, conducted a traffic stop on West 2nd Street South near Fritz Avenue West. During the investigation of the traffic stop, City Police located multiple Drug Paraphernalia items. A city Officer arrested Jerika H. Lowe, 23, for possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

At about 11;45 PM Friday night, a City Officer and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to West rth Street North in reference to the fireworks from the fireworks how caught fire. The City Officer used his squad car fire extinguisher to put the fire out. The fire department then finished extinguishing the fire.

A City Officer at about 1 AM Saturday morning, was on patrol downtown when he observed Gary Wendell Mitchell, 59, standing outside of the 211 Club. The Officer knew that Mitchell had an active warrant. City Police made contact with Mitchell inside of the 211 Club and escorted him outside. Mitchell was placed in the back of the City squad car and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday night at about 10;30 a City Officer responded to the LEC to speak with an 18 year old male about a Criminal Damage to Property Complaint. According to the report, the complainant advised that his window was broken off of his vehicle. The case is under investigation.

City Police was dispatched Sunday afternoon to RCMH for a female that was in the ER and was having thoughts of self-harm. The female had left the ER prior to arrival so a welfare check was conducted at her residence. Tina L. Hess, 55, met the Officer at the door and stated that she was drinking. Hess was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail for Felony Bond Jumping.

Saturday night at about 10:50, Ladysmith Police and Rusk County deputies responded to the 5th Quarter Bar for a fight behind the bar. The fight was physical and both subjects were separated. The Ladysmith ambulance was called but there was no transport. After further investigation, Anita Rae Sanderson, 41, was arrested for 2 counts of Disorderly Conduct and one count of Battery. A city Officer transported her to RCMH for medical clearance.

A City Officer Sunday morning at about 8:20, responded to RCMH in reference to a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. The Officer met with a subject who stated that he heard some loud noises coming from the bathroom, then a man walked out of the bathroom upset. The man was just released from the hospital and didn’t get the medications he wanted. The 40 year old male then damaged the sharps container in the bathroom. The case is under investigation.