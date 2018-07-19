Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-20-18

A low pressure system will be slowly moving over Southern Wisconsin today. More clouds will be around with scattered showers. A few isolated thunderstorms may also be possible, with locally heavy rainfall. Total rainfall from this system is still expected to be insignificant for most of our area. In general most places can expect .25-.50″ but there may still be some locations that measure up to an inch in any persistent showers and storms. The air will be quite moist with dew points in the 60’s, leading to that heavy rain threat. It will remain a cooler day with highs in the lower 70’s. Northerly breezes will also be around, making it feel a bit cooler. Any showers will begin to move away in the evening, leading to drier weather for the night.

The weather will be improving this weekend, but an upper trough will still be around the area on Saturday. This will make for a partly sunny sky and a few stray showers may be found off to our east and south. Breezes from the north will continue but it will warm some with highs in the upper 70’s. Sunday will be a warmer day with a mostly sunny sky. Weak high pressure will be taking hold, with highs returning close to average, in the low 80’s.

On Wednesday July 18 at 8:51 PM, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an unoccupied boat circling under power on Chief Lake in front of Pat’s Landing on the Chippewa Flowage. The 911 caller believed that a male fallen out of the boat. Sawyer County deputies, a Wisconsin DNR Warden, LCO Police, City of Hayward Water Rescue and the Sawyer County Ambulance responded to the call at Pat’s Landing. The DNR Warden was able to make contact with the boat from another boat and gain control of the unoccupied circling boat. It was later learned that a 75 year old male left the shore in the boat. Rescue and recovery attempts continued for three hours Wednesday night. Recovery efforts resumed Thursday morning by the Sawyer County Dive Team, Wisconsin DNR, LCO Conservation Wardens and the LCO Police Department. The deceased male was found on Chief Lake in about 29 feet of water at 10:20 AM by the Sawyer County Dive Team with the assistance of the Wisconsin DNR. The 75 year old male is from Elm Grove, WI. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The Wisconsin DNR is investigating the incident. The Sawyer County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

The Rusk County Health Department reports a dead crow found in Rusk County on July 12 has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first bird that tested positive for West Nile Virus in Rusk County since surveillance for the mosquito-transmitted virus began May 1. The positive bird means that residents of Rusk County need to be more vigilant in their personal protective measures to prevent mosquito bites. West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds. Rusk County residents should be aware of West Nile virus and take some simple steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites. West Nile virus is here to stay, so the best way to avoid the disease is to reduce exposure to and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes. To report a sick or dead crow, blue jay, or raven, please call the Dead Bird Reporting Hotline at 1-800-433-1610.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 3:40 PM Thursday from a female advising that she was being harassed by a another female who was currently in the lower apartment at a residence on Lindoo Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the police log, Ladysmith police responded to the scene. After an investigation, the complainant was to be issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct.

Thursday afternoon a City Officer responded to an address on Garfield Avenue to meet with a male subject about his vehicle that had some damage to it. The Officer observed that there were multiple windows on the driver’s side that were smashed and also the windshield was smashed. The case is under investigation.

Just before 7 PM Thursday, a City Officer responded to Pioneer Park in reference to a criminal damage complaint. The Officer met with a male subject who advised that there was some plastic that was broken from rocks on a monument. The case is under investigation.

The Rusk County Youth Council was honored and recognized at the Northwoods Coalition Annual Meeting and Training on June 21 in Stevens Point for their Innovative Prevention Program. The purpose of this award is to recognize a coalition or partner agency for a unique and effective prevention program, activity or event that has made significant impact in the community. It needs to address a locally identified need related to substance use prevention and show progress or outcomes in addressing this issue. Using the Communities that Care Survey distributed to youth in Rusk County within the last few years, we discovered that as substance abuse numbers decreased, mental health numbers increased. In order to combat this issue, Rusk County Youth Council developed a one-day workshop called “I’m Worth it Day” for female youth in our community to increase their protective factors. This year, “I’m Worth it Day” for youth female in Rusk County is August 1 from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM at the Rusk County Community Library-Lower level. We will also be hosting our first annual youth male day in Rusk County called, “Dude You’re Pretty Okay Day” on August 2 from 10:30 AM TO 4:30 PM at the Rusk County Community Library-Lower level.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says a woman attending the Country Thunder Wisconsin Music Festival in Twin Lakes has been seriously injured by a lightning strike.

Sheriff’s officials say it happened about 12:30 a.m. Friday at the festival’s campground. The woman was transported to Northern Illinois Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities say the woman is in her late teens or early 20s. They were working to identify her.

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Friday was Aaron Rhody’s last day on Daybreak.

Aaron accepted a morning anchor position at WBTW, the CBS affiliate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. We will miss him. Aaron worked for time at WLDY-WJBL Ladysmith.

