Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-19-18

Showers are in the forecast the next few days, and though some of the rain could be heavy, it now appears to remain much more scattered, rather than widespread. This means less of a washout is expected and for those camping or heading to Country Jam the next few days, perhaps a little bit of a silver lining. The main change has been a push to the south in the forecast track. This system had previously been expected to move east through Minnesota and right into Wisconsin, but latest information now has a push to the southeast, into Iowa by late Thursday and early Friday. This looks to keep any concentrated rain well to the south and west. Having said that, we will still be wet at times starting Thursday morning, with scattered showers moving into our western counties spreading gradually east into the evening. A few thunderstorms are possible, but chances look higher further south, closer to the low track. Northern areas may end up being mostly a miss with this one. We can actually still expect at least some sunshine around for a while in the morning before clouds thicken, with highs in the mid 70’s.

More scattered showers are expected tonight while chances will remain into much of Friday. The low will be moving away at that time but a rather strong upper trough and low will be sliding through, keeping those rain chances around and there may actually be a bit more coverage. It will remain mostly cloudy and this will keep it cooler still with highs in the lower 70’s.

Wednesday morning a male subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office the theft of some signs from his yard located on County Highway D, Holcombe. The complainant advised that these were on steel posts that were cemented into the ground. He advised that they were taken sometime Tuesday night. He also advised that this is the 2nd time they have been stolen. One of the signs says Maggies Mirror and the other says Need Not Greed. The case is under investigation.

Rusk County dispatch at 9:20 AM Wednesday morning, received a 911 call from a female reporting that she was involved in a rear end accident in the construction zone on Highway 8 just West of Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, the subject advised they pulled off onto a dirt road to get out of the construction zone. She advised that she was not injured. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith ambulance and Weyerhaeuser first responders were called to the scene. Both subjects were out of the vehicles and reporting no injuries. There was no transport by the Ladysmith ambulance. No other information was available.

It’s day one of the 2018 Northland Mardi Gras in Ladysmith presented by the Ladysmith Jaycees. The Ribbon Cutting and Opening Ceremony will take place at 4 PM this afternoon at the entrance to Memorial Park. From 4-7 PM on the Mardi Gras Main stage will be D.J. Music by Midnight Mayhem in Memorial Park. Christman Amusements will start at 5 PM and the Beer Garden will open at 5 PM with a $2 Gate admission fee. The tri-County Little League Majors All Star Game will be at 6 PM at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. From 7-11 PM on the Lampert Lumber Main Stage will be the Band South of 8. The Beer Garden and the festival grounds will close at 11 PM. The Northland Mardi Gras will run thru Sunday. For a list of all the activities and events for the Mardi Gras go to ruskcounty.com/mardi-gras.

Pepin Co. (WQOW) – The Pepin County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a 14-year-old girl was killed in a UTV crash Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff’s department, they received the call just before 6 p.m. Wednesday of a UTV crash at W9557 State Highway 35 in the Township of Pepin. When they got there the found the 14-year-old girl with serious injuries. She was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha, Minnesota where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. The Wisconsin DNR will be the main investigating agency.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democrat running for state treasurer is launching her first television ad.

Sarah Godlewski’s ad promises that she will be a fiscal watchdog for the state, showing her correcting children as they give her change at a lemonade stand. She also boasts in a voiceover that her work for the U.S. Department of Defense saved tens of millions of tax dollars.

Godlewski’s campaign spokeswoman, Jessica Lovejoy, said the ad will beginning running in the Madison market Thursday. She declined to comment on the cost.

Godlewski said in a telephone interview that she worked as a civilian adviser for the Defense Department during the war in Iraq. Asked for proof that she saved tens of millions of tax dollars she said she couldn’t comment because her work was top secret.