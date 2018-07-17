Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-18-18

The month of July and the meteorological summer season so far (beginning June 1) have both been well below average in terms of precipitation. Usually by this point in the month we’ve received about 2″ of rainfall and the season is normally closer to 6.25″. Not the case this summer. All of the significant rainfall fell in two days this month with a total of 1.32″ (that is -0.79″ to be exact). So, we really do need some rain. Showers are likely to end the work week, and some totals could be on the higher side (more than an inch)! Although the wet weather may put a damper on some outside activities in the next few days, the weekend looks much more favorable.

High pressure, responsible for the stretch of nice, quiet weather these last few days will be on the move, heading into the Great Lakes today. This will allow winds to gradually return to the south and should make for a slightly warmer day with a little more humidity (just noticeable). Sunshine will start to mix with some high clouds by later afternoon with highs in the low 80’s. Clouds will increase tonight while rain begins to move closer from the west. Low pressure will be sliding through the Northern Plains while moving into Minnesota by early tomorrow. There are still timing and coverage differences on the expected rain, but if you have outdoor plans, expect to need that umbrella at some point during the day. It will be cloudy and this will keep temperatures from warming much, with highs in the mid 70’s. Rain should become more widespread in coverage and will likely carry into the night. The low is then forecast to work through Wisconsin, heading east on Friday. This will put us on the cooler backside and with still clouds and at least scattered showers around, temperatures may only warm to the low 70’s at best. Total rainfall from this system has the potential to exceed an inch, while most places can expect to fall in the .50-1.00″ range. Instability will be low so any thunderstorms are likely to be isolated.

Tuesday morning at 10:45 AM, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 reporting that they are following Robert Sayre, 36, East bound just passing Cranberry Lake Rd. in a Green colored Ford Expedition. According to the report, a DNR warden spotted the vehicle at Highway 40 and County Highway O and then turned North bound on Highway 40. A Rusk County deputy advised they will be conducting a Felony traffic stop on this vehicle. Just a few minutes past 11 AM Tuesday, a County deputy advised the vehicle was stopped and the male subject was being uncooperative and in custody. Sayre was detained as part of an investigation involving a Domestic and High Speed chase leaving Ladysmith Monday night. He was transported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for an interview. Sayre was turned over to Ladysmith Police.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 3:20 PM Tuesday, received a call from a male subject advising that his tractor was smoking and unsure if there was a fire in the engine. The Bruce Fire Department responded to the call on Sawdust Road near Mclean Road, Bruce. They were on the scene for a few minutes and no other information was available.

Shortly after 2 AM this (Wednesday) morning, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to a report of a male subject who was riding his motorcycle and tipped it on its side over by Krist Oil on Lake Avenue, Ladysmith. A City Officer responded to the area and found Samuel Ashley Morrisey sitting on the ground next to his bike. According to the report, Morrisey was asked if he was alright and if he needed medical attention. Morrisey stated that he was fine and did not need an ambulance. After investigating the incident, Morrisey was arrested for OWI 2nd offense. A search warrant was obtained and blood was taken for evidence from Morrisey. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs announced that Grant applications are now being accepted from registered 501 (C)(3) or 501(C)(6) non-profit organizations that provide entrepreneurship training, or technical, business or other assistance to veteran entrepreneurs to improve employment outcomes. Non-Profit organizations interested in applying for this grant opportunity must submit their completed applications by Friday, Sept. 14th. The Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Grant program includes a maximum total of up to $400,000 during the period of July 2, 2018 – June 30, 2019. To qualify, non-profit organizations must be located in this state and registered and in good standing with the Wisconsin Department of Financial institutions. Applications and Questions should be directed to (800) Wis-Vets. 800-947-8387.

Ford is recalling about 550,000 cars and SUVs in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause the vehicles to roll away unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain 2013 through 2016 Fusion sedans and some 2013 and 2014 Escape small SUVs.

Ford says a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can fall off. If this happens, the driver could shift into park but the vehicle could be in another gear. That could let the vehicle roll, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries. Ford is advising owners to use the parking brake.

Dealers will replace the shifter bushing at no cost. Owners will be notified by July 30. Parts should be available late this quarter.