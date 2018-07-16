Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-17-18

Another sun-filled day is in the forecast today but with an upper trough to our northeast we are likely to see scattered cumulus clouds pop with afternoon heating. Winds will be lighter and it will be a great day to spend outside with highs in the upper 70’s. The high will then slowly begin moving to our east by Wednesday, allowing winds to shift to the east and southeast through the day. After another clear and cool night, more sunshine will be around on Wednesday. Some high clouds are likely to start increasing over the area as the next weather system organizes to our west. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

Just after 10 PM Monday night, Ladysmith Police and Rusk County deputies were dispatched for a report of an exboyfriend threatening his exgirlfriend and her children at a residence on Lindoo Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, the complainant stated that nothing physical had happened between them and they were separated. Upon a City Officers arrival, the suspect, Robert W. Sayre, 36, left the scene in a Ford Expedition at a high rate of speed and would not stop for law enforcement. A City Officer pursued the vehicle out of the City at reported speeds of 90-95 miles per hour. The pursuit continued on South bound on County Highway G into Conrath. The suspect vehicle at times turned its tail lights on and off. After a short time the pursuit was terminated by the Chief of Police.

After returning to the City, contact was made with the 36 year old female complainant about what had happened. She did not have an answer on why Sayre fled and again stated that nothing physical had happened between them. The complainant was then asked to fill out a written statement and agree to do this once she was sober. The subject may be charged with Disorderly Conduct Domestic. Contact will be attempted with Sayre in this matter once he is located. This incident is still under investigation.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 5:40 PM Monday advising that a subject called his step mom and stated he is coming over to the house located on South Blueberry Road, Conrath to shoot her. Rusk County deputies and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. According to the report, the Ladysmith ambulance was put on stand by at the Broken Arrow Bar. A Rusk County deputy advised the suspect is not at the residence. One subject was taken into custody for a bond violation. A second subject was also taken into custody at the scene. After an investigation the subject never made a threat to shoot his step mother. The subject was upset since Tracy Pettit and Kristopher Reid are now in a relationship. While speaking with Tracy, a deputy advised she smelled of alcohol, had glossy eyes and slurred speech. PBT was .11. Pettit was arrested for 2 counts of Felony Bond Violation. Kris Reid also had been drinking which violates his bond. He was arrested for a Felony Bond Violation. They were taken to the Rusk County Jail.