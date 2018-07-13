WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-16-18

In Rusk County News over the past weekend, Saturday night at 11 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint. A Rusk County deputy was requested to Shep’s Northshore Bar and Campground on Highway 40 near New Auburn. According to the report, the owner caught 2 people carrying items out of his house/bar and was able to identify one of them. The case is under investigation.

Shortly after 12 Midnight Sunday morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female subject advising she just witnessed a White SUV come around the corner and crash into the pavilion by the Sheriff’s Office on Lake Avenue East. According to the report, the subject crashed into the pavilion and knocked down the marble monument. A field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

At about 12:15 PM Sunday afternoon, the Barron County tip line reported to Rusk County authorities that Matthew Deridder had posted a picture on Facebook of him holding a firearm. The reporting party believed that Deridder is a convicted Felon. A Rusk County deputy was called to a location on Bass Lake Road, Ladysmith, and was in contact with the subject. After an investigation the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Just after 4 AM this (Monday) morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a fire at a residence on Sunny Hill Road, Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, all occupants were out at this time. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department, Ladysmith ambulance along with the Bruce Fire Department and Ladysmith Fire Department for mutual aid responded to the scene. Jump River Electric was contacted for power shut off. The Red Cross was contacted for the family. No other information was available.

Also this (Monday) morning at about 5:35 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a truck that hit the bridge at the Wiergor Creek on Highway 40 near Exland. According to the report, the driver was not injured and returned to the scene. The reporting party advised that the driver got into another vehicle and fled South bound on Highway 40. A Rusk County deputy was able to stop the vehicle at the highway 8700 block. No other information was available.

On Friday morning at 8:45, a female subject reported to Ladysmith Police damage to her residence located on West 7th Street North. The female complainant observed a tent stake was jammed into the side of her residence. She suspects someone intentionally put the stake there. The damage may have a occurred within the last couple of days. The case is under investigation.

Ladysmith Police at 4:30 PM Friday afternoon, received a call from a male subject who manages several Subway Restaurants. The complainant advised that someone had hacked into Subway’s payroll account from Security Financial Bank in Ladysmith and misappropriated a total of $19,489.77. The male subject was in the process of working with his bank and wanted to make a report with the police. The City Officer went to the bank who provided the Officer with copies of the cashed checks. According to the report, the checks were made out to 6 different names which were not known to the Officer. There were similarities in the handwriting on the checks. The case is under investigation.

Saturday morning, a City Officer responded to a residence on Menasha Avenue in reference to damaged election signs. The Officer observed multiple signs on Menasha and River Avenues that were damaged. Also signs on Worden Avenue East were spray painted also. The case is under investigation.

Saturday afternoon just after 5 PM, a City Officer responded to an address on East 6th Street South on a report from anonymous that there was spray paint on the new side walk on the West side of the Middle School. The Officer located the vandalism and photographed. The Officer located a cap from aspray paint can. The incident is under investigation.

At about 12 Midnight Saturday, Ladysmith Police and a Rusk County Deputy responded to a location on Est 3rd Street North in reference to a crash that had happened. According to the report, Dylan L. Skogstad was arrested for OWI 1st and abuse of Hazardous substance. Skogstad also received citations for reckless driving and underage possession of alcohol.

Saturday night at about 10:30, a City Officer responded to the Lobby of the LEC to speak with a male subject about a theft. The complainant stated that his Playstation 4 was stolen from his residence on East 11th Street North. The subject believes a male subject he named had taken the PS4. The case is under investigation.

The 2018 Nortland Mardi Gras Queen pageant and coronation ceremony took place Saturday night at the Ladysmith Middle/High School auditorium. Chosen as the 2018 Northland Mardi Gras Queen was Sarah Vollendorf. She was also voted as Miss Congeniality. 1st Princess is Olivia Abernathy, 2nd Princess is Katherine Lund and 3rd Princess is Brooke Austin. Congratulations to all four contestants who participated in this year’s Queen Pageant.

Two downtown Eau Claire properties have been purchased by Foxconn.

Gov. Scott Walker was in Eau Claire Monday morning to help make the announcement with Foxconn officials in Phoenix Park.

Company officials say the goal of the purchase is to create a technology hub that will serve west-central Wisconsin.

Foxconn has also purchased over 15,000 square feet of co-working space at 200 Eau Claire St., in Haymarket Landing, which is a part of the Confluence Project. Foxconn will use this space as a center that will be part of a talent and innovation network for the AI 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is creating in Wisconsin, and in the U.S.

The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ‘The Grand’, a six-story building at 204 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Eau Claire.

It’s projected to create 150 high-tech jobs in the area.