Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-13-18

Friday will feature more clouds than sun with the same front draped to our south. We can expect additional development of showers and storms, with the best chances coming in the morning. The rest of the day could see a few more in the area, but it should be drier. Still, it will remain rather humid, but at least cooler with highs in the low 80’s.

Going into the weekend it generally looks drier, but the chance for a few showers and storms will continue. Saturday should warm up some again with a mix of sunshine and clouds. It will continue to be sticky with dew points still around 70. Highs will be in the upper 80’s with that chance of a pop up afternoon storm. On Sunday the next front will be working this way from the west. Clouds and sunshine will be around with another day of above average temperatures, in the upper 80’s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible by later afternoon and evening, but at this time conditions don’t appear very favorable for organized, strong storms. Still, for any outdoor events you will want to pay attention to local radar. Once this front passes at night, winds will begin to shift, and the connect to the warm and humid air will be cut off.

From very dry to very wet in a matter of hours from showers and thunderstorms that hit Rusk County and Northern Wisconsin. Ladysmith received about a half inch of rain Thursday morning and early afternoon, it’s first measurable precipitation in days. Just after 5 PM Thursday, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Rusk County until midnight. At 7 PM Rusk County was under a severe thunderstorm warning. Patrol units and fire departments were paged for weather watch in the county. Frequent lightning, thunder and very heavy rain moved thru Rusk County. The NWS canceled the weather watch for rusk county at about 8:30 PM Thursday. Here at WLDY-WJBL we received just under 4 inches of rain.

From the storms a power line was reported hanging low over the road on County Highway F, Chetek. The Chetek Fire Department responded to the location and had the road blocked. Barron County Electric was notified and went to the scene. The Wisconsin State Patrol at 7:45 PM Thursday advised that trees were down in the area of County Highway D near Holcombe with road blockage. Also trees in power lines at Ranch Road. Bruce Fire Department was called to the scene. Chippewa Valley Electric was notified.

Trees were down on County Highway VV Sheldon with complete road blockage and the Sheldon Fire Department were called and opened the highway. Trees were reportedly down on County High J, County Highway A near Bass Lake Road, County Highway G, Sheldon and a tree was blocking the roadway ¼ mile South of Highway 8 on County Highway I, Tony.

Shortly before 7 PM, a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at a residence on West Pine Avenue, Bruce. According to the report, Andrew Hauser was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 8:40 PM Thursday from a male subject advising a Silver Pickup went through the stop light and went over the curb. The caller advised the vehicle was last seen West bound on Port Arthur Road. After a few minutes a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was out with the vehicle on Port Arthur Road. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed. The State Patrol advised the vehicle has hit other items and there was paint transfer to the vehicle. No other information was available.

This (Friday) morning just after 6 AM, a male subject came to the LEC to complain about someone spray painting symbols on the White Ladysmith Wall over by the Gerard Hotel. The complainant noticed this because someone had turned off the light as they climbed down. The symbols were small and the unknown suspect had used a dark colored paint. The complainant will try to repaint the wall as soon as he can.

Madison (AP) – Gov. Scott Walker has ordered that all U.S. and Wisconsin flags be flown at half-staff at state buildings and military installations in honor of Cory Barr, the Sun Prairie firefighter killed in an explosion and fire earlier this week.

The directive is effective now through Saturday when a memorial service will be held for Barr. Authorities say Barr was off duty at the time of the gas leak in downtown Sun Prairie Tuesday, but went to the scene to help evacuate residents and business patrons from the area. Fire officials say dozens of people were evacuated from the area before a massive explosion and fire erupted from the gas leak.

Walker’s order says Barr leaves behind a legacy of selflessness, service and commitment to his community.