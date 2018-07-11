Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-12-18

*HEAT ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF WESTERN WISCONSIN THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR HEAT INDEXES OF 95-100°*

The weather will be complex on Thursday as these morning storms will play a role in when things redevelop later in the day and potentially how strong or severe they may end up. After those early storms it will be dry with clouds giving way to some sunshine. The extra sunshine will allow temperatures to heat up quickly and with enough of it, we have a chance to see more 90 degree temperatures in the area. It will be very humid as dew points climb into the 70’s. This will lead to heat indexes that may be near 100 degrees in places. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the area this afternoon into early tonight. The atmosphere will become very unstable in this set up, and with a cold front approaching from the west we would likely see some thunderstorm development by later afternoon and evening. Any that form will produce very heavy rainfall and have the potential to bring damaging winds and perhaps some hail. This will be a day to be weather aware, especially for those attending the Northern Wisconsin State Fair and Rockfest. Showers and storms will continue to be around the area into the night as the front sags to the south. Lows will be in the upper 60’s

.

Wednesday morning at 5:25 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising that there was a subject staying in a camper at a location on Rangeline Road, Conrath, who the caller knows to have warrants for an arrest. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. According to the report, a County deputy advised that no one was answering the door at the camper. After a few minutes the deputy advised that no one will answer the door and it appears obvious that someone is in the camper and just refusing to answer. After a few hours a second deputy reportedly made contact with a female subject and they were making arrangements for a child. A subject was taken into custody and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on 3rd Avenue, Sheldon, at about 8:40 Wednesday Evening. According to the report, the deputy advised a field sobriety for the driver. After an investigation, the male subject was taken into custody and was transported to RCMH for a blood draw for Baby Luke. No other information was available.

This (Thursday) morning at about 5:15, received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, a male subject came to the LEC to report that someone had thrown a large bolt at the windshields on his work truck and shattered both of them. A Ladysmith Officer responded with the complainant to the railroad property behind the Dollar General. Pictures were taken of the damages to the windshields on the truck. Upon searching the area, the complainant also noticed that someone had also been messing with a Holland Railweld Division truck. The truck had 2 access doors pried open and the chain binders had been removed from the trailer and were found on the ground. A Yellow suburban that is located behind the Dollar General was found with 4 windows busted out as well. The case is under investigation.

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) conduct preliminary damage assessment in seven northwestern Wisconsin counties after torrential rains in June caused more than $11 million in damage to roads and bridges.

“Northwestern Wisconsin was hit hard with flooding across the region,” said Governor Walker. “The damages I saw firsthand from the storms were tremendous. We look forward to possibly requesting federal disaster assistance after FEMA has also had the opportunity to assess the damage.”

Heavy rains fell June 16-17, 2018 causing record flooding across portions of northwestern Wisconsin. Numerous roads and culverts were washed out. Several area rivers set new flood records.

FEMA officials will look at damage to public infrastructure in Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, Iron and Pepin counties. Local officials have estimated $11.1 million in debris clearance, emergency protective measures and damage to roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

County damage assessments to homes and businesses in those counties showed one home destroyed, two homes sustained major damage, and 60 with minor damage. There were six business with major damage and ten with minor damage. While many families and businesses were impacted by the flooding, the local damage assessments showed the state would not qualify for federal aid for individuals. State agencies and non-profit agencies are working to help those families with unmet needs.