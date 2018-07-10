Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-11-18

The next few days will see a return to higher heat and humidity. High pressure to our north will slide east and into the Great Lakes today. This will return winds to the south and they will become breezy through the day. Warmer and more humid air will lift north, leading to above average temperatures and higher dew points. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. It will stay dry for the first day of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, but rather uncomfortable with afternoon heat indexes likely around 90. At least there will be a breeze that will help make it feel a little more tolerable.

A cold front will be moving into Western Minnesota, moving east Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A complex of storms is forecast to develop up to the northwest and what remains could produce a bit of rain in our area by early Thursday morning. When these develop and how long they stick around will be key as to our weather Thursday. The cold front will be moving into Western Wisconsin and with warm and humid air around, the atmosphere will be unstable. Right now it appears chances will be increasing for storms through the late afternoon and evening. Heavy rain would be likely, while a few strong to severe storms are also possible with high winds and hail. Chances look to continue overnight and into Friday morning as the front stalls out a bit just to our south.

On Monday July 9th, at about 12:15 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at N1796 Blueberry Road in the Town of Willard in Rusk County. During the search of the residence and property, deputies located 2.83 grams of methamphetamine, 3.02 grams of THC and drug paraphernalia. Arrested during the search were Tracy M. Pettit on drug related charges and Obstructing an Officer, Kristopher W. Reid on drug related charges and Bail Jumping and Crystal A. Trudeau on drug related charges. Tracy Pettit is the widow of Robert Pettit who was shot in the head in his driveway on may 18th. Preston Kraft is charged in Pettit’s death.

Tuesday morning at 11:20 the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female advising that a male subject and his dad came on to her property on Cedar Street, Glen Flora, and took a lawn mower without permission. According to the report, Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. Just after 12 Noon, a County deputy called a male subject and he advised they do not have permission to take the John Deere. They unloaded it and left it on the lawn. After an investigation, 1 male subject was taken into custody for Probation without incident.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – One firefighter was killed and several others were hurt in an explosion that happened downtown Sun Prairie on Tuesday.

According to officials, a total of six firefighters were hurt responding to the fire after the explosion. Four with minor injuries and one with critical injuries, but is in stable condition. The explosion happened on Tuesday around 6:20 PM at the intersection of Main and Bristol Streets after police were called to the area for a gas leak.

Police say an initial sweep found no new victims in the buildings damaged by a fatal explosion and fire in the southern Wisconsin community of Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie police Lt. Kevin Konopacki says there have been no reports of people missing following the gas leak and explosion blast Tuesday evening that killed a firefighter and injured more than a dozen other people.

Officials say at least five structures were damaged. Authorities have cordoned off a half mile (0.8 kilometer) radius from the blast zone downtown.

We Energies has said a private contractor struck a natural gas main, causing a leak. The explosion and fire followed about half an hour later, raining fiery debris on downtown streets, igniting vehicles and sending a plume of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel has outraised his Democratic challenger Josh Kaul over the first six months of the year.

Schimel said Wednesday that he raised $671,000 over that period, compared with 570,000 that Kaul brought in. Schimel says he has more than $1 million cash on hand, while Kaul says he has about $680,000.

Kaul is a former federal prosecutor who is taking on Schimel as he seeks a second term.

Neither candidate has run any television ads in advance of the November election.

Schimel says he has raised more than $1.6 million to date for the campaign.

The campaign finance reports are due to the state on Monday and offer a measurement of how well candidates are doing with their supporters.