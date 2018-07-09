Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-10-18

So far July has been a dry month. We are now a week and a half in and we really picked up all of our rainfall in one day! So far totals are running about half and inch below average but for the season and year, it is more substantial in Eau Claire. Yearly precipitation is now below normal by 2″ while La Crosse remains above average for 2018 by more than 2″.

No significant rainfall events in the next day, although we may see a stray shower this afternoon into early this evening. High pressure will be moving through the Upper Midwest, keeping the sky mostly clear and the weather mostly quiet and dry. Expect sunshine early, but some clouds are forecast to be in the area during the afternoon. Highs will be closer to average, in the mid 80’s, and with dew points closer to 60, it will not be nearly as humid. The sky will be partly cloudy through the night with perhaps a shower or two in some of our northern areas, while a mix of sunshine and clouds returns on Wednesday. Winds will increase from the south during the day as the high shifts to our east. A cold front will also be moving into Western Minnesota by later in the day, but we will remain dry. Temperatures will return to the upper 80’s as it starts to get a bit more sticky again. By Wednesday night there will be some storms in the region, mainly impacting our northwestern counties but a few of the storms could be strong to severe so make sure to stay tuned to the forecast in the coming days.

Just before 12 Noon Monday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at a residence on South Blueberry Road, Conrath. According to the report, 3 subjects were detained. This case along with the shooting that took place Friday evening in the Town of Willard are reportedly related. At about 3:20 PM, a female subject was taken into custody and transported by a Rusk County deputy to the Rusk County jail. No other information was available.

Ladysmith Police at 11:20 AM Monday, assisted the Barron County Sheriff’s Office in conducting an act 79 search at a residence on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, during the search many items of Methamphetamine evidence were located. The suspects were reportedly to be Richard J. Bianco JR., 26, and Mario Rene Estrada, JR., 26. The Barron County Detectives were to complete the investigation. No other information was available.

IMPORTANT RECYCLING CHANGE

Due to a change in the recycling process, recycling is no longer allowed to be picked up or dropped off in bags. We are getting charged a contamination fee so need to make a change ASAP. If people bring recycling in a bag, then it must be emptied into the dumpster. Curbside residents can place it out in a bin, tote or laundry basket for pickup. Please call Rusk County Recycling if you have any questions at 715-532-2167.

Attorney General Brad Schimel announced a list of 52 schools and school districts that have been awarded the next round of grants through the Wisconsin Department of Justice School Safety Grant Program. Combined, the 52 schools and school districts will receive $3,501,346 which will be spent on building safety improvements, as well as training for faculty and staff. The Ladysmith School District will receive $61,080. Momentum to improve school safety, training, and law enforcement collaboration continues with the school safety grant awards, said Attorney General Schimel.

Reaction to President Donald Trump’s pick for the next U.S. Supreme Court justice is breaking along partisan lines in Wisconsin.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he looks forward to a quick approval of Trump’s nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. Johnson says it appears Kavanaugh is a judge who applies the Constitution “as written, not altering it to reach a result.”

But Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is sounding warnings without saying yet whether she will vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

She says in a statement that “People need an independent justice who will not overturn the law of the land on women’s health, health care for people with pre-existing conditions, and the constitutional rights and freedoms of all Americans.”

Baldwin says that is what she will be considering as she reviews the nomination.