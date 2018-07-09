WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-9-18

Another nice summer day as the sky becomes mostly sunny. The upper level pattern will keep the main branch of the jet stream to our north while the next surface high arrives from the west. The high will track along the U.S. and Canadian border the next few days, keeping our weather dry. Winds will shift to the north and northwest as what remains of the front slides to our south, but it will continue to be very warm and humid for another day. Highs will be in the upper 80’s. Dew points will then drop and it will feel a bit more comfortable going into tonight and Tuesday. The high will be over the area, leading to more sunshine tomorrow, with highs in the mid 80’s.

In Rusk County news from the past weekend, from a press release and the Rusk County Police log, Friday evening just before 7 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible shooting in the town of Willard. Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female advising there was a male outside her and her boyfriends house trying to fight her husband. The boyfriend had gotten into an altercation with the suspect where he had punched the boyfriend in the head and then barricaded themselves with there children in the house. The boyfriend did tell the suspect to leave or he’ll get shot. The caller advised the suspect was currently trying to break into there house.

It is alleged that James A. Wulf of Conrath, shot Daniel N. DeSantis after DeSantis became aggressive and made physical contact with Wulf when asked to leave the property.

DeSantis was transported to the Rusk County Memorial Hospital by Sheldon ambulance and then airlifted to Luther Hospital in Eau Claire where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. Probation was called and advised that DeSantis would be charged with Disorderly Conduct and Battery.

Sunday morning shortly after 10 AM Luther Hospital advised Rusk County that DeSantis is ready to be discharged out of the hospital. Eau Claire County was contacted and an Officer responded to the hospital to arrest DeSantis on the active Probation Warrant. No further information will be released at this time as the case is still under investigation.

Just before 6 AM Friday morning, a male subject reported to Rusk County authorities that his Red and Black Honda 400 EX was taken from their yard at a location on County Highway I, Conrath, sometime during the night Thursday. The case is under investigation.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly before 11 PM Friday, that there was a young boy riding his bike on Highway 27 approximately ¼ mile North of County Highway I. The subject was in the South bound lane going North and the caller was concerned because the bike did not have any lights on it. A Rusk County deputy made contact with the subject who was allegedly a juvenile runaway from Cornell and no one knows yet that she had left. The county officer transported the juvenile to the Rusk/Chippewa County line and a Cornell Officer met him there and the Juvenile was turned over to the Cornell Officer.

Sunday evening just after 8 PM, a male subject advised Rusk County that he was missing a tree stand at a location on Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. No other information was available.

A Ladysmith Officer was dispatched Saturday afternoon to a residence in the 400 block of Roesler Avenue to pick up a subject who has a DOC Warrant. The City Officer met with Jordan Schroeder, 27, at his residence and he was arrested for the DOC Warrant. He was transported to the Rusk County Jail.

Sunday morning at 9:25 AM, a City Officer was dispatched for a complaint about someone driving across someones yard. The Officer spoke with the male complainant about someone at a residence on East 12th Street South driving across his front yard. According to the report, the complainant stated that he overheard a verbal argument that occurred at this residence around 4 AM and then a vehicle left after that. When he came outside he saw the tire tracks across his front yard. The case is under investigation.

One person is dead after the truck they were driving was involved in a crash on Spencer Road by CTH O in the Township of Eaton.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a call of the crash at about 7:56 pm, on Saturday July 7th, 2018. Initial investigation indicates a pickup truck, being driven by Michael J. Jones 50 years old, was eastbound on Spencer Road, east of CTH O, when he lost control and entered the north ditch.

The pickup truck rolled several times, ejected Michael, and came to rest on its driver’s side facing west. Michael was found unresponsive underneath the truck. Michael was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Schleifer. Traveling too fast for conditions and failing to have control appear to be factors in the accident. Michael was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Greenwood Area Fire Department and Ambulance Service responded to the scene with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Schleifer. The investigation is continuing by the Clark County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office.

Global trade tensions increased Friday as $34 billion in new tariffs were imposed on Chinese goods.

Closer to home, an area construction company said the effects of steel tariffs imposed on June 1 are already noticeable, with supply costs jumping in the last six weeks.

Reaction to President Trump’s tariffs continue to pour in with Democrats like Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind criticizing their effect on manufacturing and construction.

“When you put a tariff on [steel], which is important for construction, that’s going to drive up the cost,” Kind said. “It’s going to drive up the cost for infrastructure [and] for basic manufacturing businesses around here.”

However, economists like Robert Scott of the Economic Policy Institute said concerning tariffs on the whole, it’s just a drop in the ocean.

“The cost is not going to be as large as some people think,” Scott said. “$50 to 100 billion dollars worth of imports […] that’s a tiny fraction of the US economy.”