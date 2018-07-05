Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-6-18

High pressure, our fair weather friend, will remain over the state while slowly moving to the east. This means we will be enjoying another day filled with sunshine and winds will remain light. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80’s and humidity will remain low. The weather will continue to be nice this weekend. As the high slides further away to the east, winds will shift to the south and start to increase. We will see some breezes both days, along with more sunshine. Temperatures will start to come up some as a warmer air mass begins to return. Highs on Saturday will rise back into the mid 80’s and a few more degrees on Sunday, into the upper 80’s.

A cold front is expected to drop down from the north Sunday afternoon, bringing a few showers and storms to far Northern Wisconsin, while we may see a chance overnight and into Monday morning. The rest of the day should then be mostly dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the mid 80’s. After becoming more humid, dew points should drop again some on Tuesday as the next area of high pressure arrives. This will return more sunshine with highs also in the mid 80’s.

Thursday night at about 9:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Lighthouse on Highway 27 near Doughty Road for a noise complaint. According to the report, an anonymous caller reported that there were subjects outside this residence that were drinking and making a lot of noise. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After an investigation, two female subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

This (Friday) morning at about 4:35 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising of a one vehicle roll over and the vehicle was partially submerged at a location on Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. According to the report, at the time of the call, they were unsure of injuries or entrapment. Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith Fire Department, the Sheldon Ambulance and Sheldon First Responders were called to the scene. Upon arriving at the scene, the vehicle appeared unoccupied and a County deputy would be enroute to the owners residence. The female owner was located at the residence and was uninjured. No other information was available.

An Eau Claire man is charged with nine counts, including sexual assault, felony intimidation of a witness, aggravated battery, and false imprisonment.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the Liberty View Group Home in Eau Claire around 12:30 a.m. on July 4 for a resident who had reportedly beat up an employee.

That resident was identified as 22-year-old Dustin Pederson.

Pederson was also accused of making unwanted sexual advances. The complaint says he locked another resident in the bathroom and made sexual advances. This reportedly wasn’t the first incident.

The complaint says a staff member attempting call police was punched in the face by Pederson.

Pederson was located around 2:30 a.m. walking along Farwell Street in Eau Claire.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 17.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders will rally support for U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s re-election in Eau Claire next week.

Baldwin’s campaign has announced the Vermont independent will headline a Baldwin campaign rally on Saturday, July 14, at the Lismore Hotel.

Baldwin’s campaign says the rally is open to the public but attendees need to RSVP on the event page of Baldwin’s campaign website, tammybaldwin.com/bernie.

The campaign says Senators Baldwin and Sanders will “address the importance of putting working families first and fighting for affordable health care for all. Tammy Baldwin is the top target of powerful special interests as out-of-state groups and billionaire donors have already spent nearly $10 million to beat her, more than any other Democratic Senator up for re-election this year.”

Sanders was in Wisconsin in February, when he stopped in Green Bay on a “Repeal the Trump Tax” tour, speaking out against the Republican-passed tax reform.

Baldwin is running for a second term in the U.S. Senate in November. She was elected to the Senate in 2012 after serving as a representative in the U.S. House since 1999.

She’ll face either State Sen. Leah Vukmir or businessman Kevin Nicholson, who are facing off in the Republican primary next month.

Polk County (WQOW) – One person is dead following a crash in Polk County Thursday evening.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the one-car crash happened Thursday around 5:28 p.m. on Highway A in the town of Black Brook.

A person called police saying they heard the crash, went to investigate, and found a person apparently dead.

According to police, the car was traveling east on Highway A when it went into a ditch and rolled. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

The person’s name is not being released until family is notified.

A firefighter got hurt volunteering to launch fireworks for the Rib Lake Fourth of July show. He was taken to a hospital in Madison.

Those who are in charge of the fireworks said everyone who volunteers is officially certified. They even light the fireworks off an island in the middle of the lake as an added safety measure.

“We did everything by rule and by the law, it was just unfortunate,” said Kevin Radtke, who has launched fireworks for the holiday for more than 20 years. “It was just an incident that happened that nobody could foresee.”

People in the small community said they have been thinking about the hurt firefighter nonstop since the accident.

“I just hope for a speedy recovery, that’s all we can hope for,” said Jill Behrens.

Dawn Krueger feels the same way.

“Everybody is sending hugs, prayers,” she said.

The official cause of the explosion is still being looked into.