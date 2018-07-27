mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Ronald D. Taylor

Ronald D. Taylor, 72 of Ladysmith, died July 9th, in Minneapolis, MN.  He is survived by 2 sons, Robert of West Des Moines, IA, Edward of Modesto, CA., 7 grandchildren, 1 Sister, Gayle Hammonds of Morton, TX., 1 brother, Jerry of Atlanta, GA., and 1 sister-in-law, Sherrie Taylor, of Dallas, TX.

A Celebration of Life for Ronald Taylor will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15th from 12 Noon to 3 PM at the JS Supper Club.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Wisconsin Sports 7-27 July 27, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)     >>Brewers Score Late, Hold Off San Francisco In 7-5 Victory (San Francisco, CA)  —  The Milwaukee Brewers broke open a 2-2 pitchers duel with two runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth on the way to a 7-5 victory at San Francisco.  The teams combined […]
  • Rusk County News July 26, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-26-18 A cooler stretch of weather continues right into this final weekend of July. The coolest air will be around today as an upper trough slides south over the state from Canada. We’ll see clouds increase and it will be mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day. West and northwest breezes will […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.