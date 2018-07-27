Ronald D. Taylor, 72 of Ladysmith, died July 9th, in Minneapolis, MN. He is survived by 2 sons, Robert of West Des Moines, IA, Edward of Modesto, CA., 7 grandchildren, 1 Sister, Gayle Hammonds of Morton, TX., 1 brother, Jerry of Atlanta, GA., and 1 sister-in-law, Sherrie Taylor, of Dallas, TX.

A Celebration of Life for Ronald Taylor will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15th from 12 Noon to 3 PM at the JS Supper Club. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.