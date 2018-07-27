Patricia L. Newkirk
Patricia L. Newkirk, 87 of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, July 24 at her home. She is survived by 4 sons, Phil of Elkhorn, WI., Raoul of Rochester, WI., Brett of Adell, WI., Chris of Ladysmith, 2 daughters, Sandy Miller of Rochester, WI., Vicki Fisher of Shell Lake, WI., 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren.
A Scripture service for Patricia Newkirk will be held on Saturday, July 28 at 12 Noon at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of service.
