Moving Sale
Moving Sale in Ladysmith – 1216 River Avenue East (Just off Menasha Ave. from 14th Street – watch for signs.
Thursday, July 19 8 AM to 6 PM, Friday, July 20 8 AM to 6 PM, and Saturday, July 20, 8 AM to Noon.
Golf clubs, pull cart, and equipment, X-Country skis, crock jars, 5 HP water pump, garden tiller, garden bird netting, milk cans, rolls of burlap, fencing, weber grill, Pier 1 four seasons furniture (11 piece), men, women’s clothing, water color paintings, canning fruit jars, vacuum cleaner, several sets of dishes with place settings of 12 or more, bikes, furniture, tools and so much more!! Wooden teacher’s desk, vintage Oak book shelves, Grand father clock, day bed, queen size, chain saw and wood making equipment.
