Mildred I. Peterson
Mildred I Peterson, 86 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, July 11, at Country Terrace. She is survived by: her sister, Eunice Zeitler of Sioux City, Iowa, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and their families.
Funeral services for Mildred Peterson will be Tuesday, July 17, at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Brian Chitwood officiating. Friends may call at the Funeral home on Monday, July 16th after 5 PM and again on Tuesday morning an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Tony Cemetery at a later date.
