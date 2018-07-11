mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Mildred I. Peterson

Mildred I Peterson, 86 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, July 11, at Country Terrace.  She is survived by: her sister, Eunice Zeitler of Sioux City, Iowa, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and their families.

Funeral services for Mildred Peterson will be Tuesday, July 17, at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Brian Chitwood officiating.  Friends may call at the Funeral home on Monday, July 16th after 5 PM and again on Tuesday morning an hour prior to the service.  Burial will be in the Tony Cemetery at a later date.

