Mary (Dieckman) Jones

Mary (Dieckman) Jones, 84 of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, July 21, at Ladysmith Care Community.  She is survived by her nieces and nephews.

The family of Mary Jones is planning a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 1.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

  Rusk County News July 24, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-24-18 Looking back on July, the month has been dry, that has been easy to see. But, thinking back to temperatures and it is a little more tricky. Yes, we have had a lot of humid days, but actually only one day that has been significantly above (and none significantly below) average. So, […]
  Wisconsin Sports 7-24 July 24, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)     >>Chacin, Yelich Lead Brewers To 6-1 Win Over Washington (Milwaukee, WI)  —  Jhoulys Chacin struck out nine batters in less than six innings while earning his ninth victory of the season Monday night.  Chacin gave up only one run on two hits while the Brewers were beating Washington […]
  SEC preseason power rankings July 25, 2018
    The start of SEC media days can mean only one thing: The offseason is coming to a close. With the first full week of the regular season less than 50 days away, here's a look at the preseason power rankings for the SEC. 1. Alabama The linebacker bug has struck again with Terrell Lewis suffering […]
  Tyron Woodley to defend welterweight title against Darren Till at UFC 228 on Sept. 8 July 25, 2018
    Tyron Woodley will defend his welterweight title against Darren Till on Sept. 8, UFC president Dana White confirmed to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. The road to the highly anticipated 170-pound bout, which will headline UFC 228 in Dallas, was detailed to ESPN by multiple sources. The UFC had been looking to secure a main event for […]
  Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid among NBA's best sneaker free agents July 25, 2018
    Kawhi Leonard will have a new team in more ways than one in 2018-19. The former San Antonio Spurs star, who was traded to the Toronto Raptors, has been a Jordan Brand endorser since coming into the league, but industry sources say that the company is going to let Leonard walk when his contract expires […]
