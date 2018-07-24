Mary (Dieckman) Jones
Mary (Dieckman) Jones, 84 of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, July 21, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by her nieces and nephews.
The family of Mary Jones is planning a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 1. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
