Jennifer Prynch, 72 of Altoona and formerly of Bruce, died on Friday, July 20, at River Pines long-term care in Altoona. She is survived by 3 sons, Tony Stai of Rochester, MN., Brian Stai of Henrico, NC., and Chad Stai of Eau Claire, 7 grandchildren, 1 brother, Lawrence Staberg of Bellvue, WA., 1 sister, Gloria Walkley of Olympia, WA.

A memorial visitation for the family and friends of Jennifer Prynch will be held from 3 PM until 5 PM on Wednesday, July 25, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society of Rusk County.