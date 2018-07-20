mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Jennifer Prynch

Jennifer Prynch, 72 of Altoona and formerly of Bruce, died on Friday, July 20, at River Pines long-term care in Altoona.  She is survived by 3 sons, Tony Stai of Rochester, MN., Brian Stai of Henrico, NC., and Chad Stai of Eau Claire, 7 grandchildren, 1 brother, Lawrence Staberg of Bellvue, WA., 1 sister, Gloria Walkley of Olympia, WA.

A memorial visitation for the family and friends of Jennifer Prynch will be held from 3 PM until 5 PM on Wednesday, July 25, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society of Rusk County.

 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News July 20, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-20-18 A low pressure system will be slowly moving over Southern Wisconsin today. More clouds will be around with scattered showers. A few isolated thunderstorms may also be possible, with locally heavy rainfall. Total rainfall from this system is still expected to be insignificant for most of our area. In general most places […]
  • James F. Miller July 20, 2018
    James F. Miller, 65 of Thorp, formerly of Jump River.  Survivors include his wife, Karen of Thorp, 3 children, Andrea (Brent) Trott of Sheldon, Tricia (Gary) Thompson of Henderson, NV., and Kimberly (Willie) Anderson of Gilman, 3 grandchildren, Brock and Jaden Trott and Kali Anderson, his siblings, Patty (Mike Schmitz) Miller of Carlton, MN., Paul […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Johnny Manziel off to last-place Alouettes in five-player trade July 23, 2018
    The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have traded quarterback Johnny Manziel to the Montreal Alouettes, reuniting him with the coach who recruited him to Texas A&M. Manziel, offensive tackle Tony Washington and offensive lineman Landon Rice were sent to Montreal in exchange for defensive end Jamaal Westerman, wide receiver Chris Williams and first-round picks in 2020 and 2022. […]
  • Triple Crown-winning Victor Espinoza hurt at Del Mar when horse collapses, dies July 23, 2018
    DEL MAR, Calif. -- Jockey Victor Espinoza was injured when the horse he was riding at Del Mar racetrack collapsed during training and died. Racetrack officials say Bobby Abu Dhabi suffered an apparent fatal heart attack during a workout Sunday morning. Espinoza was thrown off the horse then lay motionless for several minutes before being […]
  • World-class Ironman triathlete on mend from broken neck July 23, 2018
    Tim Don is aiming to get back to Hawaii and finish what he started.
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.