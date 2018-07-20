Jennifer Prynch
Jennifer Prynch, 72 of Altoona and formerly of Bruce, died on Friday, July 20, at River Pines long-term care in Altoona. She is survived by 3 sons, Tony Stai of Rochester, MN., Brian Stai of Henrico, NC., and Chad Stai of Eau Claire, 7 grandchildren, 1 brother, Lawrence Staberg of Bellvue, WA., 1 sister, Gloria Walkley of Olympia, WA.
A memorial visitation for the family and friends of Jennifer Prynch will be held from 3 PM until 5 PM on Wednesday, July 25, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society of Rusk County.
- Rusk County News July 20, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-20-18 A low pressure system will be slowly moving over Southern Wisconsin today. More clouds will be around with scattered showers. A few isolated thunderstorms may also be possible, with locally heavy rainfall. Total rainfall from this system is still expected to be insignificant for most of our area. In general most places […]
- James F. Miller July 20, 2018James F. Miller, 65 of Thorp, formerly of Jump River. Survivors include his wife, Karen of Thorp, 3 children, Andrea (Brent) Trott of Sheldon, Tricia (Gary) Thompson of Henderson, NV., and Kimberly (Willie) Anderson of Gilman, 3 grandchildren, Brock and Jaden Trott and Kali Anderson, his siblings, Patty (Mike Schmitz) Miller of Carlton, MN., Paul […]