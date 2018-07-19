James F. Miller
James F. Miller, 65 of Thorp, formerly of Jump River. Survivors include his wife, Karen of Thorp, 3 children, Andrea (Brent) Trott of Sheldon, Tricia (Gary) Thompson of Henderson, NV., and Kimberly (Willie) Anderson of Gilman, 3 grandchildren, Brock and Jaden Trott and Kali Anderson, his siblings, Patty (Mike Schmitz) Miller of Carlton, MN., Paul (Diane) Miller, Bill (Antoinette) Miller, Chris (Kathy) miller and Ruth (Jim) Shaw al of Sheldon, a sister in law, Debbie Miller of Medford and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, July 23 at the Jump River Community Center. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Sunday at the Gilman Funeral Home and from 11 AM until time of service on Monday at the Community Center.
- Rusk County News July 19, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-19-18 Showers are in the forecast the next few days, and though some of the rain could be heavy, it now appears to remain much more scattered, rather than widespread. This means less of a washout is expected and for those camping or heading to Country Jam the next few days, perhaps a […]
- Garage Sale July 19, 2018Huge Garage Sale – Friday and Saturday July 20-21, 9-5 Rain or shine Signs Posted. N3096 Marshall Road Conrath, East of Ladysmith on County P, take County I South for 3 1/2 miles to N3096 Marshall Road. Vintage items, furniture, household pots and pans, bedding, towels, decorating items, small appliances, books, cook books, Tupperware new and […]