James A. Duberke
James A. Duberke, 83 of Ladysmith, passed away on Thursday, June 28th at Sacred Hear Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Diane, 1 daughter, Kathy of Woodbury, MN., 1 son, Craig of Hudson.
A Celebration of Jim Duberke’s life is going to be held at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
