Gerald V. Shay
Gerald V. Shay, 80 of Bruce, died on Thursday, July 19 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, 1 son, Daniel of Bruce, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson, 1 brother, Jim of Sayre, PA., nieces and nephews.
At his request, no funeral services for Gerald Shay will be held. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
