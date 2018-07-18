Garage Sale
Huge Garage Sale – Friday and Saturday July 20-21, 9-5 Rain or shine Signs Posted.
N3096 Marshall Road Conrath, East of Ladysmith on County P, take County I South for 3 1/2 miles to N3096 Marshall Road.
Vintage items, furniture, household pots and pans, bedding, towels, decorating items, small appliances, books, cook books, Tupperware new and used, clothing, teen girls and boys, horse tack, Lots of Stuff, 3 Households Cleaning.
