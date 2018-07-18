mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Garage Sale

Huge Garage Sale – Friday and Saturday July 20-21, 9-5 Rain or shine  Signs Posted.

N3096 Marshall Road Conrath, East of Ladysmith on County P, take County I South for 3 1/2 miles to N3096 Marshall Road.

Vintage items, furniture, household pots and pans, bedding, towels, decorating items, small appliances, books, cook books, Tupperware new and used, clothing, teen girls and boys, horse tack, Lots of Stuff, 3 Households Cleaning.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News July 18, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-18-18 The month of July and the meteorological summer season so far (beginning June 1) have both been well below average in terms of precipitation. Usually by this point in the month we’ve received about 2″ of rainfall and the season is normally closer to 6.25″. Not the case this summer. All of […]
  • Moving Sale July 18, 2018
    Moving Sale in Ladysmith – 1216 River Avenue East (Just off Menasha Ave. from 14th Street – watch for signs. Thursday, July 19  8 AM to 6 PM,  Friday, July 20  8 AM to 6 PM, and Saturday, July 20, 8 AM to Noon. Golf clubs, pull cart, and equipment, X-Country skis, crock jars, 5 […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.