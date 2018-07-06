Garage Sale
Garage Sale – N5380 Bell School Road, from Ladysmith Highway 8 West to Bell School Road, 1 mile on Bell School, long driveway on Right watch for signs. Thursday and Friday, 12th and 13th 9-4, Saturday July 14th, 9-12.
Band Saw, Stroller, Cement saw, antiques, women’s clothes, baby stuff, kitchen table, movies, 1951 Ford tractor, 1993 Lexis, accordion, Coca Cola collection.
- Rusk County News July 6, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-6-18 High pressure, our fair weather friend, will remain over the state while slowly moving to the east. This means we will be enjoying another day filled with sunshine and winds will remain light. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80’s and humidity will remain low. The weather will continue to be nice […]
- Wisconsin Sports 7-6 July 6, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>Chacin Settles Down After Rough 1st Inning, Pitches Brewers To 7-2 Win (Milwaukee, WI) — Three batters into Thursday night’s game against Atlanta, the Milwaukee Brewers were trailing 2-0. Good times for the Braves didn’t last much longer. Starter Jhoulys Chacin slammed the door, allowing just three hits […]