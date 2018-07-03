Garage Sale

Max Holloway out of UFC 226 title bout with concussion woes Featherweight champion Max Holloway's representatives say he is dropping out of his title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 226

Georgia QB Jake Fromm breaks non-throwing hand, won't miss time Georgia sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm suffered a small fracture in his non-throwing left hand earlier this week, but he won't miss any summer workouts, Georgia coach Kirby Smart told ESPN on Wednesday. UGASports.com first reported Wednesday that Fromm suffered the injury in a freak boating accident Monday on Lake Burton in northeast Georgia. Smart termed the […]