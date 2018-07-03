mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Multi-family garage sale – 9 miles South of Ladysmith on Highway 27.  July 5-6 10 AM to 4 PM  and Sat July 7 from 10 AM to 2 PM.  Watch for Signs….

  • Rusk County News July 3, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-3-18 In a Press Release and information from the Rusk County Police log, on Monday, July 2nd, at about 8:04 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a boat crash on the Holcombe Flowage near Silver Springs Road in the Town of Willard in Rusk County. Further information was that […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 7-3 July 3, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)     >>Brewers Win On Bases-Loaded Walk In 10th Inning (Milwaukee, WI)  —  Milwaukee shortstop Brad Miller drew a 10th-inning walk with the bases loaded to give the Brewers at 6-5 win over Minnesota Monday night.  The Twins had scored the first five runs of the ballgame, including the third […]
  • Max Holloway out of UFC 226 title bout with concussion woes July 5, 2018
    Featherweight champion Max Holloway's representatives say he is dropping out of his title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 226
  • Georgia QB Jake Fromm breaks non-throwing hand, won't miss time July 5, 2018
    Georgia sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm suffered a small fracture in his non-throwing left hand earlier this week, but he won't miss any summer workouts, Georgia coach Kirby Smart told ESPN on Wednesday. UGASports.com first reported Wednesday that Fromm suffered the injury in a freak boating accident Monday on Lake Burton in northeast Georgia. Smart termed the […]
  • Max Holloway withdraws from UFC 226 with concussion-like symptoms July 5, 2018
     UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has been forced to withdraw from UFC 226 just days before the card. "Max's team and UFC staff noticed Max was not normal since late last week," Holloway's manager Brian Butler told ESPN via a prepared statement. "This became obvious to many watching his interviews and public appearances the past […]
