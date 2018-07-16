Elizabeth (Betty) Anne (Haas) Ward
Elizabeth (Betty) Anne (Haas) Ward, passed away on June 1st at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Betty will be missed by her close neighbors Mary and Dick Metnik and Cindy Johnson all of Antigo and John and Jane Reich both of Sheldon and all the children of above families. She also has a cousin Eileen Ziesler of Ladysmith and other cousins. Betty will be missed by her neighbors Justin and Krista Baker and their three sons.
A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, July 21st at Reichs Roadhouse in Sheldon from 1-4 PM.
