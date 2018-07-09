mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Edward G. Jiskra

Edward G. Jiskra, 59 of Sheldon, died at his home on Monday, July 9th.  He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, 2 sons, Christopher of Holcombe, Brandon of Stoughton, 3 daughters, Rachael Moser of Ladysmith, Whitney Hart of Exland and Emily Jiskra of Sheldon, 9 grandchildren, 2 brothers, Tom of Tony and Ben of Bruce, 1 sister, Patricia Olson of Ladysmith.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 16th at 11 AM at the Sheldon Full Gospel Tabernacle with Pastor Micah Minton officiating.  Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.  Friends may call on Sunday July 15th at the church from 4 PM to 8 PM and again on Monday for an hour prior to the service.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

