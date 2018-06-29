Debra Jean Rymarkiewicz, 67, of Cornell, passed away peacefully on June 29th, after a nine year courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and lots of love. Debra is survived by her five children, Lori (Kurt) Gorsegner, Tami (Doug) Moore, Christi (Dan) McGinn, Robert (Danelle) Rymarkiewicz, and John (Chana) Rymarkiewicz, 15 grandchildren, two-great-grandchildren, and a great grandchild due July 11. Debra is also survived by her sister Diane (Jim) Heath and three brothers Duane (Jean) Marten, Doug Marten, and Donny (Julie) Marten, many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins who were all very important to her.

A Memorial service will be held at Noon on Friday, July 6, at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, with Pastor Burt Schultz officiating. Inurnment will be in the Cornell Cemetery following the service. Family and friends may call between 10:30 and Noon before the service Friday at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell. Lunch will follow the inurnment at the American Legion hall in Cornell. Express online condolences at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com