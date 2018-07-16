Dakota K. Woodmansee, 21 of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, July 14. He is survived by his fiancée, Riley Wickersham of Ladysmith. Mother: Crystal Gauthier of Bruce, Father: Ryan Woodmansee of Bruce, 1 sister: Hannah Woodmansee of Bruce, 5 step-brothers: Jeremy and Kyle Brost both of New Richmond, Samuel Veness of Bruce, and Brady and Zander Cerra both of Rice Lake, his paternal grandparents: Wayne and Carolyn Rakow of Bruce, Maternal grandparents: Edward and Brenda Gauthier of Weyerhaeuser, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services for Dakota Woodmansee will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 21 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Tim Jerry officiating. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 4 PM on Friday, July 20 at the Funeral Home in Bruce and then again for an hour prior to the service on Saturday.