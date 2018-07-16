Bernadine C. Borek
Bernadine C. Borek, 64 of Hawkins, died on Sunday, July 15th, at her home. She is survived by her husband, Michael, 1 son, Randy of New Richmond, 1 sister, Winkie Eckes of Hawkins.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernadine Borek will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 20th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawkins with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 until 8 PM on Thursday, July 19th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Rosary will be said at 7 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation prior to services on Friday at the Church. Private burial will be held at a later date.
