Belinda A. Wester, 67 of Bruce, died on Sunday, July 29th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital in Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband, Bradley, 2 sisters, Pam Stockland of Menomonie and Jamie Wood of Chippewa Falls, 1 daughter Holly Bray of Waterford, 1 son, Chad Phillips of Tomah, 1 step-son, Bradley Wester of Hammond, 1 step-daughter, Jennifer Malaise of New Glarus, 1 granddaughter and 6 step-grandchildren.

A Celebration of life for Belinda Wester will be held at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.