Belinda A. Wester
Belinda A. Wester, 67 of Bruce, died on Sunday, July 29th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital in Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband, Bradley, 2 sisters, Pam Stockland of Menomonie and Jamie Wood of Chippewa Falls, 1 daughter Holly Bray of Waterford, 1 son, Chad Phillips of Tomah, 1 step-son, Bradley Wester of Hammond, 1 step-daughter, Jennifer Malaise of New Glarus, 1 granddaughter and 6 step-grandchildren.
A Celebration of life for Belinda Wester will be held at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Rusk County News July 30, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-30-18 The start of the work week looks really nice and also similar to the last couple of days. Mostly sunny weather is expected for the final days of July, high pressure will be just to our southwest keeping the weather fairly quiet. Once again, there may be a few isolated, pop-up afternoon […]
- Wisconsin Sports 7-30 July 30, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>Giants Build Big Lead, Cruise To 8-5 Win Over Milwaukee (San Francisco, CA) — The San Francisco Giants ended a four-game losing streak while salvaging the final game of a weekend series against Milwaukee Sunday by an 8-5 score. The Brewers got home runs from Ryan Braun, Hernan […]